Warriors Outlast Oklahoma City

The Warriors won their third consecutive game, earning a 111-107 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Golden State overcame an early deficit and led for the vast majority of the final three quarters, but required some clutch free throw shooting in the final minute to close out the victory. Kevin Durant recorded a double-double and led the Dubs with 34 points and 10 rebounds. Klay Thompson added 20 points and three assists, while Quinn Cook notched his 11th-straight game in double figures, scoring 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from the field. With the win, Golden State improves to 57-21 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC Points Points Durant - 34 Westbrook - 44 Thompson - 20 George - 20 Cook - 12 Anthony - 12



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 10 Westbrook - 16 Bell - 7 Adams - 13 Thompson / Green - 4 Anthony / George - 8



Assists Assists Green - 8 Westbrook - 6 Cook - 6 3 Tied - 2 Durant - 4 Brewer - 1 Stats | Highlights

BALANCED ATTACK

With Andre Iguodala, Shaun Livingston and Kevon Looney all missing Tuesday’s game due to injury, it was going to take a team effort to defeat a tough Thunder squad, and that’s exactly what the Dubs got. While Durant and Thompson took on the largest share of the scoring burden, Golden State got balanced scoring throughout the roster, and particularly so from the shortened bench. All five Warriors’ reserves that played on Tuesday scored at least six points each, and Golden State’s bench outscored that of Oklahoma City by a total margin of 38-14. It wasn’t just the reserves’ quantity of scoring that stood out, though; their 38 points came on 26 total field goal attempts, with those players shooting a combined 69.2 percent from the field.

JONES COMES UP BIG

One of those Golden State reserves was rookie Damian Jones, who put together the most productive game of his young NBA career. Not only did he score a career-high eight points on a perfect 4-of-4 shooting, he also supplied some momentum-changing dunks, including a critical one at the end of the game:

KERR MILESTONE

Tuesday’s win marked Steve Kerr’s 264th career regular season coaching victory, moving him past Eddie Gottlieb (263 wins) for the third-most coaching wins in Warriors franchise history. Golden State owns a 264-60 regular season record (.815) all-time under Kerr.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will close out their brief two-game road trip against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday.