Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 4/3/18

The Warriors head to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Tuesday night.



Tuesday, April 3

5:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oklahoma City, OK

WATCH: TNT

HITTING THE ROAD

After sweeping the back-to-back over the weekend, the Warriors will look to carry that momentum into Tuesday’s matchup with the Thunder in Oklahoma City. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, after the Thunder took the first two, but Golden State prevailed by 32 points in their most recent encounter. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green each notched double-doubles in Golden State’s 117-107 home victory over the Suns on Sunday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW OKC 56-21 45-33 2nd in West 5th in West PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 107.4 (12th) REB: 43.7 (16th) REB: 45 (5th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 21.3 (27th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney

OKC: Russell Westbrook, Corey Brewer, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (right rib soreness) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are probable. Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) and Kevon Looney (flu-like symptoms) are doubtful. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle), Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Patrick McCaw (lumbar spine contusion) is out. Team Notes

OKC: Andre Roberson (left patellar surgery) is out. Team Notes

FINAL FIVE

The Warriors’ regular season schedule is rapidly coming to a close, with only five games remaining until the playoffs start. Four of their five remaining games, including Tuesday’s matchup with the Thunder, come against teams that have either already clinched or are currently fighting tooth and nail for a playoff spot. While Golden State is guaranteed to finish as the second overall seed in the West, it’s quite possible they won’t know who they’ll be playing in the first round until their regular season is over. The Warriors’ final game of the regular season is on April 10th; literally every team below them in the West standings that is still playoff eligible plays on the final day of the NBA regular season (April 11th), with several crucial intraconference matchups with playoff implications occurring that final day.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Westbrook (25.4) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Westbrook (9.8) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Westbrook (10.2)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

They still have a ways to go, but with a strong finish to the season, the Thunder should be able to clinch a playoff spot. At 45-33, Oklahoma City current sits in fifth place in the Western Conference, a half-game behind San Antonio in fourth, but only 2.5 games ahead of Denver in ninth. They had lost four of five prior to earning a 109-104 road win in New Orleans on Sunday, and now have a chance to become the first team to defeat Golden State three times in a single regular season since Steve Kerr became head coach of the Dubs. Oklahoma City took each of the first two meetings between the two teams this season, but the Warriors rebounded with a dominant 32-point home victory over the Thunder back on February 24th. Golden State held Paul George to just five points on a season-worst 1-of-14 (.071) shooting from the field in that victory, and their ability to make life hard on George on Tuesday night will go a long way towards determining which side comes away with the win.