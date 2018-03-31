Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 4/1/18

The Warriors take on the Suns in the second night of a road-home back-to-back.



NO FOOLING AROUND

Coming off a win in Sacramento on Saturday, the Dubs will try to make it two victories in as many nights when they travel back home to take on the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena on Sunday. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed in each of their first two encounters. The game falls on Star Wars Night, and has an early start time with tipoff at 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson returned from a six-game absence and notched 25 points in Golden State's 112-96 road win over the Kings on Saturday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW PHX 55-21 19-58 2nd in West 15th in West PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 103.8 (21st) REB: 43.7 (16th) REB: 44 (13th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 21 (29th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

PHX: Tyler Ulis, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson, Dragan Bender and Marquese Chriss INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: TBD. Team Notes

PHX: Devin Booker (right hand sprain), Jared Dudley (left ankle soreness) and Elfrid Payton (left knee tendinopathy) are questionable. Alex Len (left ankle sprain), T.J. Warren (left knee inflammation) and Brandon Knight (left ACL tear) are out. Team Notes

ROAD WARRIORS

With their 112-96 win over the Kings on Saturday night, the Warriors improved their road record to 27-10 so far this season. In doing so, they became the first team in NBA history to win at least 27 road games in four consecutive seasons. Golden State’s success on the road should come in useful throughout the rest of the regular season, as after Sunday’s home game against the Suns, the Dubs will have only one remaining home game (the final game of the regular season).

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Booker (24.9) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Chandler (9.1) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Payton (6.2)

PHOENIX SCOUTING REPORT

This season isn’t over yet, but the Suns already have their eyes set on next year. At 19-58, Phoenix currently possesses the worst record in the entire NBA, and will once again miss the playoffs for the eighth consecutive season. They enter Sunday’s game against Golden State riding a season-long 14-game losing streak, and have won only one of their last 25 games. The faced the Warriors twice over that span, losing both times, including a 129-83 Golden State victory at Oracle Arena on February 12. The Suns have actually lost each of their last 13 games against the Dubs, and haven’t prevailed at Oracle Arena since 2011.