Warriors Rebound in Sacramento

The Warriors brought an end to their season-long three-game losing streak with a 112-96 road victory over the Kings on Saturday night. Klay Thompson returned from a eight-game absence and scored 25 points on 10-of-19 shooting from the field. Kevin Durant led all players with 27 points and 10 rebounds, while Draymond Green filled the stat sheet with eight points, nine boards and seven assists. With the win, Golden State improves to 55-21 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC Points Points Durant - 27 Hield - 19 Thompson - 25 Fox - 15 Cook - 10 Cauley-Stein / Bogdanovic - 12



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 10 Cauley-Stein - 8 Green - 9 Cooley - 7 Looney - 7 Labissiere - 6



Assists Assists Green - 7 Fox - 8 Livingston - 6 Bogdanovic - 4 Durant - 5 Hield - 4 Stats | Highlights

BIGGER THAN THE GAME

The Warriors got the result they were hoping for on Saturday, but they didn’t come away from the game unscathed. In the same contest Thompson returned to action after missing eight games with a fractured thumb, Patrick McCaw ultimately left on a stretcher after falling awkwardly on his backside on a layup attempt late in the third quarter. Play was stopped for several minutes following the injury, and both teams locked arms in prayer prior to returning to game action.

THOMPSON'S RETURN

It had been nearly three weeks since the last time Thompson took the court in a regular season game, and he wasted no time getting back into the swing of things. Thompson scored the game’s first four points before hooking up with JaVale McGee on an alley-oop for Golden State’s next field goal. It took some time for Thompson to find his three-point stroke, but he ultimately finished the game 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, including a rushed attempt from the corner in the final frame:

Talk about a quick release (@NBCSAuthentic) pic.twitter.com/bwKgWXOZtt — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 1, 2018

UP NEXT

The Dubs will try to make it two wins in as many nights when they travel back home to take on the Phoenix Suns at Oracle Arena on Sunday. FIND TICKETS