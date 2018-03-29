Game Preview: Warriors at Kings - 3/31/18

The Warriors wrap up their season series with the Kings on Saturday night in Sacramento.



RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors at KingsSaturday, March 317 p.m.Golden 1 CenterSacramento, CAWATCH: NBCSBARADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Mobile App and Warriors Radio Network

HELLO AND GOODBYE

The Warriors wrap up their four-game season series with the Kings on Saturday night in the state capital. The Dubs have lost two of their first three matchups with their NorCal neighbors, although the Dubs were without a pair of All-Stars in each of those defeats. Still, the Warriors are in danger of losing the season series with Sacramento for the first time since the 2012-13 season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to Tim Roye with the radio call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors are on a season-long three-game losing streak after falling to the Bucks 116-107 on Thursday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW SAC 54-21 24-52 2nd in West 12th in West PTS: 113.9 (1st) PTS: 99.4 (29th) REB: 43.7 (16th) REB: 40.6 (29th) AST: 29.5 (1st) AST: 21.6 (25th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Patrick McCaw, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

SAC: De'Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Justin Jackson, Skal Labissiere and Willie Cauley-Stein INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) is probable. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) is questionable. Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain) and Andre Iguodala (left knee soreness) are out. Team Notes

SAC: Harry Giles (Bi-lateral knee rehabilitation) and Iman Shumpert (Post-surgical left knee rehabilitation & left plantar fasciitis) are out. Team Notes

ON THE MEND

The Warriors didn’t get the result they wanted on Thursday night against the Bucks, but it wasn’t all bad, as there were some positive developments as well. After being significantly depleted over the last two weeks, the Warriors’ roster got a big boost when both Kevin Durant and Draymond Green returned to action against Milwaukee after both All-Stars missed several games due to injury. Durant was eventually ejected just prior to halftime, but there’s no doubt Golden State looked much more like themselves while he was on the court. In addition to Durant and Green, the Warriors will soon get one more All-Star back in the lineup, as Klay Thompson is listed as probable for Saturday’s game after missing the last eight games with a fractured thumb. With a handful of games remaining between now and the end of the regular season, all three All-Stars should have plenty of time to get back up to game speed before the playoffs begin.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAC PTS: Curry (26.4) PTS: Randolph (14.5) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Cauley-Stein (6.8) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Fox (4.3)

SACRAMENTO SCOUTING REPORT

The Kings have made some positive strides this season, even if their record doesn’t reflect that. At 24-52, Sacramento currently possesses the fourth-worst record in the Western Conference, and the Kings are guaranteed to miss the playoffs for the 12th consecutive year. They’ve won just one of their last six games, but just prior to that stretch, earned a 98-93 victory over the Warriors on their own home court. In fact, that was the second time the Kings defeated Golden State this season, and both victories came at Oracle Arena. Saturday’s game represents the final matchup between the two Northern California rivals this season, and you can be sure the reigning champs would love to not only even the season series, but give the Kings a taste of their own medicine on their own home floor.