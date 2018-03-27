Fourth Quarter Struggles Sink Warriors

The Warriors are the highest scoring team in the NBA but when all four of the team’s All-Stars are off the court, points can be hard to come by. That proved to be especially true when the Dubs were outscored 24-11 in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s 92-81 home loss to the Pacers.

TEAM LEADERS GSW IND Points Points Young - 12 Oladipo - 24 Cook / Iguodala - 11 Bogdanovic / Young - 17 McGee - 9 Robinson III / Sabonis - 7



Rebounds Rebounds Looney - 11 Young - 10 McGee - 8 Oladipo / Sabonis - 6 Bell - 7 Stephenson - 5



Assists Assists Cook - 7 Oladipo - 6 Bell - 3 Collison - 4 4 Tied - 2 Sabonis / Joseph - 3 Photo Gallery | Stats | Highlights

With the defeat, the Dubs have now lost six of their last nine games, including each of their last two for just their third set of consecutive defeats this season. In fact, since the start of the 2014-15 season, the Dubs have lost consecutive games just nine times.

For much of Tuesday’s game, the Warriors looked as if they could avoid defeat. A hot start had the Dubs up by as many as 15 points in the first half and a third quarter surge had the squad with some momentum entering the final quarter. But without Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green or Klay Thompson, the Dubs struggled when it mattered most.

QUICK START

Nick Young led the Warriors with 12 points, and 10 of those came in the first five minutes of the game. Young knocked down consecutive threes as the Dubs opened the game on a 17-7 run. The Dubs had nine assists on 11 made baskets in the opening quarter, and their defense held Indiana to 33.3 percent shooting over the first 12 minutes, allowing the Dubs to take a nine-point lead into the second quarter.

SALVAGING A STRUGGLE

The Dubs maintained their nine-point advantage into the second half, but the Pacers soon took control. After Young knocked down the first made shot of the second half, Indiana responded with a 10-0 run and would go on to lead by as many as five before the Dubs rallied late in the third quarter. JaVale McGee rebounded his own missed free throw and threw down a dunk, igniting a 7-0 run that had the Dubs up by two entering the final quarter.

Unfortunately, any momentum the Warriors had was quickly lost. The Pacers, who shot 56.4 percent from the field in the second half after being held to 40.5 percent in the first two quarters, opened the fourth period with a 17-6 run and the Dubs simply could not catch up.

SPECIAL NIGHT ON WARRIORS GROUND

Following the game, the Dubs held a special “Women in Business” postgame symposium. The panel, made of female business leaders representing companies who are partners of the Warriors, addressed current social issues and inclusion in the workplace. Joining moderator Kerith Burke, the Warriors’ sideline reporter for NBC Sports Bay Area, were Kristin Lemkau, Chief Marketing Officer of JPMorgan Chase; Ije-Enu Nwosu, Chief of Staff of Kaiser Permanente; Bozoma Saint John, Chief Brand Officer of Uber.

The discussion was part of the Warriors’ celebration of Women’s History Month, which attempts to spotlight the vanguards of the women’s movement while inspiring and empowering a new generation of female leaders.

UP NEXT

The Warriors' close out their four-game homestand on Thursday when the Milwaukee Bucks come to town. The Dubs used a strong fourth quarter performance to beat the Bucks in this season's previous head-to-head matchup in January, which was the eighth win in their last nine tries against Milwaukee.