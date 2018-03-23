Game Preview: Warriors vs. Jazz - 3/25/18

The Dubs host the Jazz on Sunday evening at Oracle Arena.

SUNDAY FUNDAY

The Warriors continue their four-game homestand on Sunday evening against the Utah Jazz. This will be the third of this season’s four matchups between the two teams, and this one falls on Filipino Heritage Night, presented by Tanduay. The Dubs and Jazz have split this season’s prior head-to-head meetings with each squad winning handedly on their home floor. Tipoff for the potential playoff preview matchup is set for 5:30 p.m., and fans will be able to watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and NBA TV (outside of Bay Area), while those wishing to listen to the action can access the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors opened up their four-game homestand with a 106-94 victory over the Hawks on Friday night, but the win might have come with a big cost. After scoring 29 points in 25 minutes, Stephen Curry suffered a left MCL sprain late in the third quarter and did not return. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW UTA 54-18 41-32 2nd in West 8th in West PTS: 114.8 (1st) PTS: 103.4 (24th) REB: 43.8 (14th) REB: 42.9 (20th) AST: 29.8 (1st) AST: 21.9 (23rd)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Nick Young, Patrick McCaw, Jordan Bell and Zaza Pachulia

UTA: Ricky Rubio, Donovan Mitchell, Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors and Rudy Gobert INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (left MCL sprain), Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle), Kevin Durant (right rib soreness), Draymond Green (pelvic contusion) and Klay Thompson (fractured right thumb) are TBD. Team Notes

UTA: TBD Team Notes

BELL ANSWERS THE CALL

Warriors rookie forward Jordan Bell made his 12th start of the season on Friday, coming through with 12 points on 5-for-8 shooting. He was a plus-14 in his 28 minutes on the floor, which was the best differential of any starter in the game. Those 28 minutes were a season-high for the rookie, and the Dubs improved to 6-0 when he plays at least 25 minutes. Furthermore, the Dubs are 11-1 in Bell’s starts. If he can continue to produce like he did on Friday – Bell added seven boards and four assists to his 12 points – he can expect to get more consistent minutes regardless of the team’s injury situation.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA PTS: Durant (26.6) PTS: Mitchell (20.3) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Gobert (10.7) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Rubio (5.4)

UTAH SCOUTING REPORT

Sunday’s game will close out a three-game road trip for the Jazz, who had won 10 of their last 11 games before falling in an overtime heartbreaker in San Antonio on Friday night. This hot stretch has allowed Utah to climb into playoff position. Currently in eighth place, the Jazz are 2.5 games out of fourth place and possibly hosting a first round playoff series, but also just a game ahead of ninth place and possibly missing out on the postseason entirely. Although rookie guard Donovan Mitchell, this year’s slam dunk contest champion, leads the team with 20 points per game Utah’s calling card is their defense. They’re tied for second in the league in defensive rating, and the last time they played the Dubs, they held the Warriors to just five made 3-pointers.