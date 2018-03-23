Warriors Ground the Hawks

The Warriors opened up their four-game homestand with a 106-94 victory over the Hawks on Friday night, but the win might have come with a big cost.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL Points Points Curry - 29 Prince - 20 Young - 24 Schroder - 16 Cook - 13 Dorsey - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Pachulia - 9 Dedmon - 11 Cook - 8 Lee - 8 Curry / Bell - 7 Muscala / Collins - 7



Assists Assists Cook / Iguodala - 6 Schroder - 7 Bell - 4 Taylor - 6 Looney - 3 Muscala - 3 Photo Gallery | Stats | Highlights

Playing his first game since tweaking his right ankle in the opening minutes of the March 8 game vs. San Antonio, Stephen Curry was enjoying a big game until teammate JaVale McGee fell into the two-time MVP’s left leg left in the third quarter. Curry immediately limped to the sidelines and did not return to the game with what was deemed a left MCL sprain.

BEFORE THE INJURY

After missing his first four three-point attempts, Curry found his range in the third quarter. He knocked down all three of his treys in the third, helping the Dubs overcome a near disastrous start to the game in which they started the game 5-for-21 from the field and scored just 16 points in the opening quarter, their fewest points in a first period this season. But Curry had 16 of his game-high 29 points in the third, and he gave the Dubs their first lead since 2-0 with a four-point play with 3:30 left in the quarter. The Dubs would never trail again, despite Curry getting injured on the game’s next possession.

STILL COOKIN’

Like he’s done for the last two weeks, Quinn Cook stepped up in Curry’s absence. Celebrating his 25th birthday, Cook came through with 13 points, eight rebounds, six assists and just one turnover.

YOUNG STEPS UP

With Curry out, Nick Young came through with a big fourth quarter. He knocked down three of his four 3-point attempts and had 13 of his season-high 24 points in the final period. With Atlanta threatening a comeback in the fourth quarter, Young knocked down treys on consecutive Warriors possessions to help seal the win.

SOLID DRAYMOND IMPRESSION

The Warriors were down three All-Stars to start the game and lost one more during it, and their collective absence allowed others opportunity for extended playing time. Starting in place of Draymond Green, Jordan Bell did a little bit of everything and finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block. He was a +14 in his 28 minutes of game action, which was the best of any of the Dubs’ starters.

UP NEXT

Coming off of Friday’s win, the Dubs continue their homestand on Sunday against the Jazz. This will be the third of this season’s four matchups with Utah, as the teams have split the first two with each squad winning convincingly on their home floor. FIND TICKETS