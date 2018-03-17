Cook-ing Up a Victory in Phoenix

Career-nights from Quinn Cook and Kevon Looney helped lead the Dubs to a 124-109 victory over the Suns on Saturday night.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PHX Points Points Cook - 28 Jackson - 36 Green - 25 Daniels - 18 Young - 20 Payton - 11



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 11 Len - 9 Pachulia / Young - 7 Chriss - 8 Iguodala / West - 5 Bender / Jackson - 6



Assists Assists Green - 8 Payton - 7 Cook / Bell - 4 Jackson - 4 Livingston - 4 Dudley - 3 Stats | Highlights

Once again playing without three of their four All-Stars, the Dubs got big-time contributions from throughout the roster. Cook scored a career-high 28 points, the most by a two-way player this season, Draymond Green came within two assists of a triple-double and Looney came through with career-highs of 13 points and six blocks.

The Dubs finished the game strong, but it was the Suns who were the hot team at the start. Phoenix, the worst 3-point shooting team in the NBA, went 8-for-12 from distance over the first two quarters. To add insult the injury, Devin Booker, the 2018 3-Point Contest champion who scored 70 points in a game earlier this season, didn’t even play in the game. Instead, it was rookie Josh Jackson – 36 points – and Troy Daniels with the hot hand early that gave the Suns the early advantage.

GAME-CHANGING RUN

After trailing by as many as 15 points in the second quarter, the Dubs got it together in the second half. They took the lead for good during a 24-5 run characterized by great passing, and-1s and 3-pointers. The Dubs converted six 3-point plays during that spurt, three 3-pointers and three more three-point plays the hard way.

NOW WE’RE COOKING

Starting in place of the injured Stephen Curry, Cook certainly did his best Splash Brother impersonation. He knocked down 11 of his 17 shot attempts and was 5-for-7 from distance. His career-best 28-point effort brings his three-game scoring average to 22 points, and the Dubs will certainly take that production as Curry continues to miss time while recovering from injury.

THE LONE ALL-STAR

Cook wasn’t the only one with the hot hand. Draymond Green had four 3-pointers of his own on a night in which he tallied a season-high 25 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists. The do-it-all forward was in the middle of everything for the Dubs, who outscored Phoenix 72-49 over the third and fourth quarters.

BLOCK PARTY

The Dubs tallied nine blocks on the night, and six of them came courtesy of Looney, marking the most rejections by any player coming off the bench this season. Looney was outstanding on both sides of the floor, and his career-high 13 points made him one of seven Dubs, and three reserves, in double-figures.

UP NEXT

The Dubs will have Sunday off before wrapping up their two-game road trip on Monday in San Antonio. This will be the third of four matchups between the Warriors and Spurs this season, and the Dubs will be looking to complete the season sweep.