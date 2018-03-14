Game Preview: Warriors vs. Kings - 3/16/18

Golden State hosts Sacramento in a Norcal matchup on Friday.

NORCAL NEIGHBORS

Coming off a win over the Lakers on Wednesday, the Warriors will conclude a brief two-game homestand when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after each side prevailed once in their previous two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Down several members of the main rotation, the Warriors found a way to win, beating the Lakers 117-106 on Wednesday night. Full Recap