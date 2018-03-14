Shorthanded Warriors Complete Season Sweep of Lakers

For the first time since Klay Thompson entered the league in 2011, the Warriors won a game in which both he and Stephen Curry did not appear after they beat the Lakers 117-106 at home on Wednesday night. Missing both Splash Brothers, Draymond Green and several others due to injury, Golden State’s supporting cast led the way to victory, with seven different Warriors scoring in double-figures. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 26 points, while Nick Young added 18, all of which came in the second half. Zaza Pachulia recorded his second-straight double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, while Quinn Cook and Shaun Livingston contributed 13 points apiece. With the win, Golden State improves to 52-16 and sweeps the regular season series with the Lakers for the first time since 1993-94.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL Points Points Durant - 26 Randle - 22 Young - 18 Lopez - 20 Casspi - 15 Thomas - 20



Rebounds Rebounds Pachulia - 12 Randle - 10 Casspi - 7 Lopez - 6 McGee - 6 Ball - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 6 Ball - 11 Pachulia - 5 Thomas - 7 Looney / Iguodala - 3 Randle / Lopez - 2 Photo Gallery | Stats | Highlights

INJURY WOES

The Warriors had already suffered their fair share of injuries prior to their recent two-game losing streak, but things only got worse after it was announced that Klay Thompson fractured his right thumb in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. Thompson joined a lengthy list of names on Golden State’s injury report for Wednesday, including Curry, Green, Patrick McCaw and David West. It marked the fourth time both Splash Brothers missed the same game since Thompson was drafted in 2011, and Golden State had lost the previous three instances. Thanks to contributions from throughout the atypical lineup, the Dubs earned their first-ever victory in that situation.

3-POINT SHOOTING

With three All-Stars out, the Warriors were forced to go about things in a different way than they’re used to, and it was particularly evident in Golden State’s shot selection. Coming into Wednesday’s contest, the Warriors led the NBA in three-point field goal percentage, averaging 11.7 makes on 29.8 attempts per game on the season. However, without the aid of the Splash Brothers, the Dubs’ perimeter attack wasn’t as potent as they typically are. Kevin Durant actually began the game with a three-pointer, but Golden State would miss their remaining four attempts in the first quarter, before attempting (and missing) only one in the entire second frame. The Warriors began the second half much like the first, with Nick Young and Quinn Cook knocking down back-to-back threes to begin the third quarter, but conversions were few and far between. Golden State would finish the game 6-of-20 from three-point land, tying the second-fewest number of treys the Warriors have attempted in a game this season.

SUPPORTING CAST

Considering the Warriors were without three All-Stars, made only six three-pointers and committed a total of 22 turnovers that Los Angeles turned into 29 points, it required one heck of an effort on the part of Golden State’s supporting cast to come away with the victory. There were contributions from throughout the lineup, and often timely ones at that. Young got rolling in the second half after being held scoreless in the first two quarters, Pachulia notched his second-straight double-double after not recording one prior to Sunday, and Quinn Cook scored a season-high 13 points after getting the start at point guard. Speaking of point guards, Shaun Livingston was a consistent scoring threat, making his first six shot attempts of the game. Meanwhile, Omri Casspi added 15 points and seven rebounds, while Kevon Looney tied a season-high with 11 points in 25 minutes. Last but not least, Jordan Bell returned to action after missing the last three games and provided the highlight of the night:

