Game Preview: Warriors vs. Lakers - 3/14/18

After a tough road trip, the Warriors look to bounce back at home against the Lakers on Wednesday.

BACK AT HOME

Coming off back-to-back road losses, the Warriors will attempt to get back on the right track when they host the Los Angeles Lakers at Oracle Arena on Wednesday. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season after Golden State prevailed in each of the first three encounters, although two went to overtime. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The shorthanded Warriors put forth a great effort, but were unable to come away with the victory after falling to the Timberwolves 109-103 on Sunday.