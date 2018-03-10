Game Preview: Warriors at Timberwolves - 3/11/18

The Warriors wrap up a brief road trip on Sunday in Minnesota against the Timberwolves.



Sunday, March 11th

12:30 p.m.

Target Center

Minneapolis, MN



WATCH: ABC

SPRING FORWARD TO AN EARLY START

The Warriors’ two-game road trip comes to a close on Sunday when the Warriors travel to Minnesota to take on the Timberwolves for the final time this season. Golden State prevailed in each of the two previous encounters between the two teams, although both of those games took place at Oracle Arena. Sunday’s game starts extra early, with tipoff scheduled for 12:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

For the second time in the last month, a big night from Kevin Durant was squandered in Portland as the Dubs fell to the Trail Blazers 125-108 on Friday night. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MIN 51-15 38-29 2nd in West 6th in West PTS: 115.8 (1st) PTS: 109.7 (6th) REB: 43.8 (15th) REB: 41.9 (24th) AST: 30.3 (1st) AST: 22.6 (15th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

MIN: Jeff Teague, Andrew Wiggins, Nemanja Bjelica, Taj Gibson and Karl-Anthony Towns INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (right ankle) is out. David West (right arm cyst), Andre Iguodala (left wrist sprain), Jordan Bell (right ankle sprain), Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) all missed Friday's game in Portland. Team Notes

MIN: Jimmy Butler (meniscal injury, right knee) is out. Team Notes

EXCLUSIVE COMPANY

Entering this season, no player in NBA history has made at least 200 3-pointers in six straight seasons. Now two players have, and they both play for the Warriors. Since the 2012-13 season, both Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry have knocked down more than 200 3-pointers on an annual basis. Curry, who stayed in the Bay Area during the team’s trip to nurse an injured right ankle, leads the league with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game, while Thompson is second in three-point shooting percentage (44.7 percent).

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN PTS: Durant (26.4) PTS: Butler (22.2) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Towns (12.2) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Teague (6.9)

MINNESOTA SCOUTING REPORT

The Timberwolves enter Sunday’s game having lost three straight games, their longest losing streak of the season. They are right in the thick of a playoff race that seems to be changing by the day. Currently, they’re in sixth place in the conference, but only two and a half games out of third place and one and a half games from being out of the playoff picture entirely. Minnesota suffered a tremendous blow when leading scorer Jimmy Butler suffered a knee injury last month. But the Wolves still have plenty of talent. Karl-Anthony Towns was an All-Star this year and Andrew Wiggins just keeps getting better. Minnesota attempts the second most 3-pointers in the NBA, and their overall field goal percentage is also second best in the league.