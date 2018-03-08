Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 3/9/18

The Warriors play the back end of a back-to-back on Friday night in Portland.



BACK TO BACK

The Warriors play the back end of a back-to-back on Friday night in Portland. This season’s third and final matchup between the two teams will serve as a rubber match, as each team protected their home court in previous head-to-head matchups this season. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m., and the game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area with the radio broadcast on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Kevin Durant scored 14-straight Warriors points in the fourth quarter as the Dubs recovered from an eight-point deficit over the final four and a half minutes of Thursday’s 110-107 win over the Spurs. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW POR 51-14 39-26 2nd in West 3rd in West PTS: 116 (1st) PTS: 105.3 (17th) REB: 44 (13th) REB: 45.2 (3rd) AST: 30.5 (1st) AST: 19.1 (30th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

POR: Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Evan Turner, Al-Farouq Aminu and Jusuf Nurkic INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: David West (right arm cyst) is doubtful. Andre Iguodala (left wrist sprain), Jordan Bell (right ankle sprain) and Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) are out. Team Notes

POR: Maurice Harkless (left knee) is probable. Team Notes

WINNING COMBINATION

The Warriors are 7-0 since the All-Star break, and center JaVale McGee has started each and every one of those games. The athletic big man has shot below 50 percent just once in those seven games, and he has played exceptionally well over the Dubs’ last two games. On Thursday, he tallied four blocks while throwing down multiple dunks for 13 points. On the season, the Warriors are 11-0 in McGee starts. If the team keeps winning with McGee continuing to make a positive impact, then it will be hard for Coach Kerr to remove him from the starting five.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Lillard (26.8) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Nurkic (8.4) AST: Green (7.5) AST: Lillard (6.4)

PORTLAND SCOUTING REPORT

The Spurs have won at least 50 games in each of the last 18 seasons (establishing an NBA record), but they’ve got their work cut out for them if they intend to extend that streak another year. With a record of 37-27, San Antonio is right in the thick of the Western Conference playoff race, but by no means are they certain to make the postseason. They’re currently 1.5 games behind Portland in third, but only 2.5 games ahead of Utah in 10th. The Spurs are currently in the midst of one of their worst stretches in years, having gone 3-8 since the beginning of February, but are coming off a narrow 100-98 home victory over the Grizzlies on Monday. Kawhi Leonard remains out with a quad injury and has appeared in only nine games this season, placing a heavier scoring burden on LaMarcus Aldridge, who leads San Antonio with an average of 22.2 points per contest. Golden State has won the previous two games against the Spurs this season by an average of 18.5 points per game, and while San Antonio will always have the aura of a sleeping giant, it’s not the worst time for the Dubs to be going for the outright season series victory.