KD’s Fourth Quarter Surge Leads Warriors Comeback

Kevin Durant scored 14-straight Warriors points in the fourth quarter as the Dubs recovered from an eight-point deficit over the final four-and-a-half minutes of Thursday’s 110-107 win over the Spurs.

TEAM LEADERS GSW SAS Points Points Durant - 37 Aldridge - 30 McGee / Thompson - 13 Murray - 14 Young - 12 Bertans - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 12 Aldridge - 17 Durant - 11 Anderson - 11 Livingston / McGee - 7 Gay / Murray - 5



Assists Assists Green - 10 Parker - 7 Livingston - 7 Murray - 6 Thompson - 6 Aldridge / Anderson - 4

Durant finished with a game-high 37 points, Draymond Green tallied his third triple-double of the season and the Dubs’ seventh-straight win became official when a potential game-tying Spurs 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired.

Although the Dubs picked up the win – their third in three tries against the Spurs this season – it was a struggle to get there. Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle less than two-and-a-half minutes into the game and wasn’t able to return to action after sinking a pair of free throws to complete the play in which he was injured. Curry joined a growing list of sidelined Warriors, as Andre Iguodala, David West, Jordan Bell and Patrick McCaw all sat out the game due to injury.

With Curry, and others, out and the Spurs playing their usual tough defense, the Dubs struggled offensively for most the game. A disastrous second quarter and a 9-0 San Antonio spurt to end the third quarter had the Dubs playing from behind in crunch time. Down by eight with 4:44 left in the contest, the game was on the verge of getting out of hand before Durant stepped into a 3-pointer. Durant tied the game at 105-105 with a jumper in the lane, and then Draymond Green delivered the go-ahead bucket after recovering an errant lob pass that bounced off the backboard.

Just like how Coach drew it up (@NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/avxL5GaKqc — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 9, 2018

CASSPI’S EXCLAMATION POINT

Warriors forward Omri Casspi only had two points, but man did he get the most out of those two points. With injuries forcing several Dubs to sit out, Casspi entered the game in the first quarter and provided his best sequence of the season, blocking a shot on one end before running the length of the floor and throwing down a thunderous slam on the other.

DANG @omricasspi18! (@nbaontnt) A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Mar 8, 2018 at 8:13pm PST

LUCKY CHARM

Another JaVale McGee start, another win. That simple, right? The Warriors improved to 11-0 in games that McGee starts this season, and the veteran big man certainly had an impact on this one. McGee provided his usual effort and athleticism, and the result was a very solid 13-point, seven-rebound and two-block performance.

DUBS DENIALS

While the Warriors certainly had their share of highlight-worthy slams, it was the Dubs’ defense that earned them their seventh-straight home win. The Warriors tallied 12 blocks on the night, their 19th game of the season with double-digit denials. McGee swatted away four shots, as did Durant, who now has a career-high 108 blocked shots this season.

UP NEXT

Following Thursday’s win over the Spurs, the Dubs head up to Portland to complete the back end of a home-road back-to-back in Portland. This will be the third and final matchup between the Warriors and Trail Blazers this season, and the winner will take the regular season series between the two squads.