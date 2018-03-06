Game Preview: Warriors vs. Spurs - 3/8/18

The Warriors go for their seventh-straight win when they host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night.

GO GREEN NIGHT

Golden State’s brief two-game homestand concludes when the Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Thursday night. This will be the third of four matchups between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed in each of their first two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a ‘Go Green’ t-shirt, courtesy of BMW. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

In earning a 114-101 victory over the Nets on Tuesday night, the Warriors clinched their fifth-straight 50-win season. Full Recap