Game Preview: Warriors vs. Nets - 3/6/18

Winners of five straight, the Dubs host the Nets on Tuesday.

BACK ON WARRIORS GROUND

After a week on the road, the Dubs come back home to host the Nets on Tuesday. The interconference matchup will close out the season series between the two teams, as the Dubs beat Brooklyn, 118-111, back in November. All fans attending Tuesday’s matchup will receive a pair of rally sleeves, courtesy of Mountain Dew. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and those unable to attend the game can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors had an 11-point lead with a little over two minutes left, but needed some clutch play from Andre Iguodala in the final seconds to secure a 114-109 win over the Hawks on Friday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW BKN 49-14 20-43 2nd in West 13th in East PTS: 116.1 (1st) PTS: 105.6 (16th) REB: 44.1 (13th) REB: 45.1 (4th) AST: 30.5 (1st) AST: 23 (12th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and JaVale McGee

BKN: D'Angelo Russell, Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll and Jarrett Allen INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Patrick McCaw (non-displaced fracture, left wrist) is out. Team Notes

BKN: Jahlil Okafor (illness) is TBD. Isaiah Whitehead (G League Assignment) and Jeremy Lin (ruptured patella tendon, right knee) are out. Team Notes

NOW WE'RE ROLLING

Since returning from the All-Star break, the Dubs have reeled off five straight wins. Although the team’s defense has been up and down, the team has been in a groove offensively. The Warriors have shot better than 51 percent in seven of their last nine games and are now shooting 51.2 percent on the season. No other team is making anywhere near half of their shots, and a big reason behind that efficiency is Kevin Durant. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has averaged 28.6 points while shooting better than 60 percent over his last eight games. If the Dubs can keep up this kind of offensive dominance, they have a chance to keep their current winning streak going for a while.

TEAM LEADERS GSW BKN PTS: Curry (26.7) PTS: Russell (15.8) REB: Green (7.8) REB: Carroll (6.6) AST: Green (7.4) AST: Dinwiddie (6.8)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

Entering their game on Sunday in Los Angeles, the Nets have won just once since the start of February. Although they have already matched their win total from a season ago, the Nets are within a few games of having the worst record in the NBA. Despite the outcomes, the Nets have been more competitive lately. In their two most recent games, they played the Cavs tough in Cleveland and lost in overtime in Sacramento on Thursday. On the Season, the Nets are last in the league in field goal percentage. But they do have a balanced roster with seven players averaging double figures in scoring, including former Cal standout Allen Crabbe, who had 25 points against the Dubs back in November.