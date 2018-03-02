Warriors Hang On for Win in Atlanta

The Warriors wrapped up a 3-0 road trip with a 114-109 victory in Atlanta on Friday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW ATL Points Points Durant / Curry - 28 Bazemore - 29 Young - 16 Schroder - 27 Thompson - 15 Collins - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 7 Collins - 8 Iguodala - 5 Dedmon - 7 Bell / Thompson / Pachulia - 4 Schroder - 5



Assists Assists Green - 9 Schroder - 9 Iguodala - 6 Delaney - 4 Durant - 5 Collins / Taylor - 2 Photo Gallery | Stats | Highlights

Stephen Curry had 15 of his 28 points in the second quarter, but didn’t play the final 18 and a half minutes of the game after tweaking his right ankle in the opening period. Although Curry initially came back from the injury to have a dominant stretch in the second quarter, he played just six minutes in the third period before sitting out the rest of the game.

With Curry out, the Hawks hung around and used a 9-0 run to get within two points with 20 seconds left in the game.

But Andre Iguodala made the play of the game to preserve the win. With the Dubs up three and Atlanta with the ball and a chance to tie the game, Iguodala made a key steal and took the ball the length-of-the-court before finishing the possession with a one-handed slam.

The dunk solidified the Dubs’ 25th road win of the season, giving them the best road record in the NBA.

MORE CLUTCH PLAY FROM ANDRE

Before Iguodala picked former Warrior Kent Bazemore’s pocket with the game on the line, he was already having a big fourth quarter. The 2015 NBA Finals MVP made four shots on the night, and three of them came in the fourth quarter when the Dubs otherwise had trouble getting buckets. Iguodala finished with nine points, six assists and five rebounds, helping the Warriors improve to 22-3 vs. Eastern Conference teams this season, and 13-1 on the road against the East.

WHOLE LOT OF SPLASH

Put another feather in the cap in support of Curry being one of the greatest, if not the greatest, shooters in NBA history. His first of four 3-pointers in the game gave him 200 for the season, and he’s now the first player in NBA history to have at least 200 made 3-pointers in six seasons. Klay Thompson, who previously shared the record with Curry and Ray Allen, is four threes away from joining his Splash Brother in that exclusive club.

ANOTHER BIG GAME FOR KD

Kevin Durant shared team-high honors with 28 points. He shot 12-for-19 from the field and is now averaging 28.6 points while shooting 60.4 percent from the field over his last eight games. Durant added five assists and a pair of blocks for his 33rd game this season with multiple blocked shots—a new single-season career high.

SEIZING THE OPPORTUNITY

With Shaun Livingston resting and Patrick McCaw missing the game due to injury, Nick Young took advantage of the opportunity for extended playing time. He made his first three 3-point attempts and made four on the night for 16 points. Young’s strong production was the key reason the Dubs’ bench was able to outscore the Atlanta reserves 39-16.

UP NEXT

After a week on the road, the Dubs will have three days off before returning to action on Tuesday to host the Nets. The Dubs beat Brooklyn, 118-111, in the teams’ initial matchup this season back in November, and the Warriors have won each of their last five games against the Nets and 11 of the last 12 at home. FIND TICKETS