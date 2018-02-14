Warriors Edged By Blazers

The Warriors nearly completed another massive comeback, but ultimately fell 123-117 to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant was sensational in defeat, totaling a season-high 50 points in addition to seven rebounds and six assists. Draymond Green filled the stat sheet with 16 point, 12 boards and seven dimes, while Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson added 17 points apiece. With the loss, Golden State drops to 44-14 heading into the All-Star break.

TEAM LEADERS GSW POR Points Points Durant - 50 Lillard - 44 Thompson / Curry - 17 McCollum - 29 Green - 16 Nurkic - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 12 Nurkic - 13 Durant - 7 Aminu - 11 West - 5 Turner - 6



Assists Assists Green - 7 Lillard - 8 Curry / Durant - 6 Nurkic / Harkless - 3 Thompson - 2 McCollum / Aminu - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

NO LOVE

Wednesday’s game marked Golden State’s first game on Valentine’s Day since 2007. They had won their previous five games played on February 14th, but that streak came to an end following the matchup with the Trail Blazers. The Warriors now own an all-time record of 16-16 on Valentine’s Day.

ANOTHER SLOW START

The Dubs have developed a bad habit of falling behind early in recent games, and that trend reared its ugly head once again in Portland on Wednesday. They actually got out of the gates well, scoring on their first four possessions to take an early 8-6 lead, but the Trail Blazers then reeled off a 13-0 run to put Golden State in a double-digit hole. It would get worse before it got better, as Portland took a 20-point lead – their largest of the game – with 90 seconds remaining in the opening quarter. From that point on, however, the Warriors began to climb their way back into it. They scored six-straight points in the final 6.6 seconds of the first frame, including a buzzer-beating layup by Curry to pull Golden State within 40-27 at the end of one.

KD GOES OFF

Durant scored a team-high 14 points in that opening quarter, and went into halftime with 20 points to his name after Golden State trimmed a single point off the deficit. Upon resumption of play, Durant was even better. He totaled 18 points in the third quarter, the most he’s scored in a single quarter this season, including a stretch in which he accounted for 10-straight Warrior points. Included in that stretch was a four-point play, and following a Draymond Green layup, Durant would convert another four-point play opportunity to become the first Warriors player since Jamal Crawford in 2009 with multiple four-point plays in the same game. Durant would add another 12 points in the fourth and final quarter to finish with 50 in the contest, his fifth career 50-point game and first ever as a member of Golden State.

DOUBLE-DOUBLE DRAYMOND

As he so often seems to be, Draymond Green was everywhere on Wednesday night, making a significant impact on both ends of the court. In addition to collecting two steals and four blocks, Green notched 16 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists to record his third consecutive double-double and 17th overall this season.

UP NEXT

Golden State now heads into the All-Star break, with All-Star Weekend taking place in Los Angeles on February 16-18. The Warriors next regular season game will take place at home on February 22 against the Los Angeles Clippers.