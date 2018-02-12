Game Preview: Warriors at Trail Blazers - 2/14/18

The Warriors will travel to Portland to take on the Trail Blazers on Wednesday for their final game before the All-Star break.



Wednesday, Feb. 14

7:30 p.m.

Moda Center

Portland, OR

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at Trail BlazersWednesday, Feb. 147:30 p.m.Moda CenterPortland, ORWATCH: NBCSBA, ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

LAST ONE BEFORE THE BREAK

Riding a three-game winning streak, the Warriors will attempt to maintain that momentum into the All-Star break when they take on the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. This will be the final game before the break for both teams, and their second of three matchups this season after Golden State prevailed in their first encounter back on December 11th. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or catch Tim Roye with the radio call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Golden State outscored the Suns by 45 points over the final three quarters on their way to a 129-83 home victory on Monday night. Full Recap