Game Preview: Warriors vs. Suns - 2/12/18

The Warriors will get their first taste of the Suns this season on Monday night at Oracle Arena.

LAST HOME GAME BEFORE THE BREAK

A lot has been said about the Warriors looking forward to the All-Star break. Regardless of how valid that actually is, the Dubs are almost there and Monday's game against the Suns will be the team's last home game until the team returns from the All-Star break on Feb. 22.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Suns are one of three teams the Dubs have yet to face this season, and they’ll soon become quite familiar with each other with four head-to-head matchups over the remainder of the season, including three in the final month of the season. The Warriors have each of their last 11 games against the Suns, and the Dubs haven’t lost to Phoenix at home since November of 2014.