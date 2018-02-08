Game Preview: Warriors vs Spurs - 2/10/18

Posted: Feb 08, 2018
Warriors vs. Spurs
Friday, Feb. 10
5:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: ABC
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

SHOWDOWN WITH SAN ANTONIO
For the third time in four weeks, the Dubs will occupy the NBA Saturday primetime slot. This time around, the Warriors will play host to the San Antonio Spurs in the second of this season’s four head-to-head matchups between the two Western Conference powers. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for the showdown, presented by PlayStation, and tickets are still available. Those unable to attend the game can watch on ABC or listen to Tim Roye with the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

