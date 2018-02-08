Dubs Bounce Back with Win Over Mavs

After struggling over the last week and losing consecutive games for the first time since last March, the Dubs rebounded with a strong second half performance in Thursday’s 121-103 win over visiting Mavs. Kevin Durant led the Dubs with 24 points and nine boards, while Stephen Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, eight assists and seven rebounds as the Dubs beat Dallas for the fourth time this season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL Points Points Durant - 24 Smith Jr. - 22 Curry - 20 Powell - 18 Thompson - 18 Matthews - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 10 Nowitzki - 11 Durant - 9 Powell - 6 West / Curry - 7 Kleber / Mejri - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 8 Barea - 8 West - 7 Smith Jr. - 3 Green - 6 Matthews / Powell - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

ANOTHER SLOW START

For the first time this season, the Warriors were in a bit of a slump, having lost three of their previous four games heading into Thursday. A common characteristic during the rut was sloppy play at the start of games, and the Dubs were far from sharp at the start of this one. Dallas led by 10 at the end of the first quarter, the second straight game in which the Dubs faced a double digit deficit in the opening period, and the Warriors were on the wrong end of a 16-2 run that bled into the second quarter.

TIDE TURNS

Fortunately for the Dubs, they were able to turn the momentum around in the second quarter, and much of that had to do with the team’s ability to get out in transition. The Warriors’ had 14 of their 22 fastbreak points in the second period, and they got multiple buckets off of length-of-the-court passes. The Warriors out-scored Dallas 37-27 in the second quarter and went into the half tied at 60-60.

Dubs defense turns up and Steph shows off his QB skills. (NBCSBA) pic.twitter.com/9iZ0Y2xB3Q — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 9, 2018

GAME CHANGER

A one-point game late in the third quarter, the Dubs broke it open with an 18-4 run that featured outstanding play from both Durant and Curry. Durant ignited the run with a 3-pointer and added another trey in the final seconds of the third period, and Curry turned in one of the top plays of the game when he went high off the glass on a drive through multiple Dallas defenders.

Durant shot 4-for-6 from three-point range and Curry tallied four threes as well, and in the process he took over sole possession of seventh place on the NBA’s all-time 3-pointers list. Curry now has 2,086 made threes for his career.

WHEN IN DOUBT, GO WEST

One of the keys in the Dubs closing the gap in the second quarter was David West. The veteran big man had eight of his 10 points in the period, and in addition to his scoring he provided seven rebounds and a season-high seven assists. West was a +19 on the game, second only to Andre Iguodala, who was a +26 in just under 26 minutes of game action.

BIRTHDAY FUN FACTS

Klay Thompson celebrated his 28th birthday with 18 points, four assists and five rebounds. Coincidentally, this was the second of three straight games that a Warriors player had a birthday. Kevon Looney turned 22 on Tuesday and Zaza Pachulia will celebrate his 34th birthday on Saturday.

UP NEXT

For the third time in four weeks, the Dubs will occupy the NBA Saturday primetime slot. This time around, the Warriors will play host to the San Antonio Spurs in the second of this season's four head-to-head matchups between the two Western Conference powers. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. for the showdown, presented by PlayStation.