Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 2/8/18

The Warriors look to get back on the right track when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday.

BOUNCE BACK

After losing back-to-back regular season games for the first time since last March, the Warriors will try to get back on the winning track when they host the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season, after Golden State prevailed in each of their first three encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors lost back-to-back games for the first time this season after falling 125-105 to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Full Recap