Warriors Stumble Against Thunder

It’s been awhile since the Warriors lost consecutive regular season games, but that’s exactly what happened after Golden State fell 125-105 to the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. The Dubs never led at any point in the contest, and their 25 turnovers tied a season-high. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 33 points, while Stephen Curry added 21 points and five assists, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 72-point combined effort from Paul George and Russell Westbrook. With the loss, Golden State falls to 41-13 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC Points Points Durant - 33 George - 38 Curry - 21 Westbrook - 34 Thompson - 12 Grant - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 8 Adams - 10 Durant - 6 Westbrook - 9 3 Tied - 5 George / Huestis - 5



Assists Assists Green - 7 Westbrook - 9 Curry - 5 George - 3 Iguodala - 4 Grant - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

BACK-TO-BACK LOSSES

The Warriors entered Tuesday’s game having gone 11-0 in games following a loss so far this season. That unblemished record is now…blemished after falling to the Thunder. If you’re wondering when was the last time the Dubs lost consecutive regular season games, you have to go all the way back to March 10-11, 2017 when Golden State dropped back-to-back games in Minnesota and San Antonio. Golden State is now 43-8 in games following a loss since the start of the 2014-15 season.

TOO MANY TURNOVERS

The Thunder scored 125 points despite totaling a modest 17 assists as a team. The reason why has everything to do with Golden State’s massive turnover total. The Dubs got off to a sloppy start, with six turnovers in the opening quarter and 13 in the first half, which Oklahoma City turned into 22 points. Golden State committed just one fewer turnover in the second half, and their 25 turnovers in the game matched a season-high set last Friday in Sacramento. In total, the Thunder outscored the Warriors 38-12 in points off turnovers on Tuesday.

BRIGHT SPOT

The Warriors never led in the contest, but Kevin Durant did his best to ensure they would. He got off to a tremendous start, scoring 17 points in the first quarter and 24 in the first half. He’d finish with 33 points on the night, and set a season-high in both free throws made (14) and attempted (15).

Draymond forces the miss on one end, KD splashes home the trey on the other pic.twitter.com/rLwaXfIfSn — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 7, 2018

