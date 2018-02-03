Game Preview: Warriors vs. Thunder - 2/6/18

The Warriors begin a four-game homestand on Tuesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

BACK AT HOME

After going 1-2 on their recent three-game road trip, the Warriors will attempt to get back on the right foot when they return home to take on Thunder on Tuesday night. This will be the second of four matchups between Golden State and Oklahoma City this season, after the Thunder prevailed 108-91 in their first encounter back on November 22. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m., and all fans in attendance will receive a 'Black History is Golden T-Shirt' and a Splash Towel, courtesy of State Farm. Watch the action on TNT, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT

Playing their second road game in less than 24 hours, the Warriors ran out of gas at the end and fell 115-108 to the Nuggets on Saturday night. Full Recap