Warriors Jolted By Jazz

The Warriors were on the wrong side of a lopsided game in Utah on Tuesday night, falling 129-99 to the Jazz. Klay Thompson led all scorers with 27 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Utah’s depth of scoring, as the Jazz had three 20-point scorers. Kevin Durant added 17 points, while Stephen Curry and JaVale McGee each scored 14 apiece. With the loss, Golden State drops to 40-11 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW UTA Points Points Thompson - 27 Rubio - 23 Durant - 17 Ingles / Mitchell - 20 Curry / McGee - 14 Favors - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Pachulia - 7 Favors - 10 Thompson / Green - 6 Gobert - 6 McGee - 4 3 Tied - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 5 Rubio - 11 Iguodala / Green - 4 Mitchell - 4 Thompson / Durant - 3 Burks - 3 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

CAN'T KEEP IT 100

Golden State entered their matchup against the Jazz having scored at least 100 points in each of their last 16 games, the longest such streak this season for the Warriors and the sixth-longest in the NBA this season. Well, that streak came to an end on Tuesday, as the Warriors simply didn’t shoot it like they usually do. The Warriors are the top three-point shooting team in the league in terms of efficiency, but that marksmanship was lacking in Salt Lake City, as the Dubs made just 5-of-25 attempts from beyond the three-point line against the Jazz. Stephen Curry, who entered the contest having converted at least five three-pointers in each of his last five games, managed to go just 1-of-7 from long distance.

THE OTHER SIDE

The Jazz had no such trouble on Tuesday, as at times it seemed like every perimeter shot they attempted found the bottom of the net. In total, Utah shot 14-of-28 from three-point range, and 58.2 percent from the floor. The 129 points the Jazz scored were the most the Warriors have allowed in a game this season.

BRIGHT SPOTS

If the Warriors can take some positives away from Tuesday’s loss, they’re likely the play of Klay Thompson and JaVale McGee. They, along with Zaza Pachulia, were the only Warriors to make more than half the shots they attempted. Thompson was hyper-efficient, shooting 12-of-17 from the field and 3-of-5 from beyond the arc. McGee, on the other hand, made his first seven field goal attempts of the game and provided consistent energy and activity.

Despite the loss, @JaValeMcGee had himself a night pic.twitter.com/6dSIyEovAA — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 31, 2018

UP NEXT

Golden State will attempt to get back on the right track when their road trip continues in Sacramento on Friday against the Kings.