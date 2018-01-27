Game Preview: Warriors at Jazz - 1/30/18

Fresh off of a 3-0 homestand, the Warriors open a three-game road trip on Tuesday in Salt Lake City.



Tuesday, Jan. 30

6 p.m.

Vivint Smart Home Arena

Salt Lake City, UT

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area

BACK ON THE ROAD

After going 3-0 on their recent homestand, the Dubs open a three-game road trip on Tuesday against the Jazz. This will mark this season’s second of four Warriors-Jazz matchups, and the first in Salt Lake City. The Dubs beat the Jazz in this season’s first meeting, a 126-101 triumph at Oracle Arena. The road trip opener will tip off at 6 p.m. on the West Coast, and fans can watch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the radio broadcast on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Stephen Curry had 13 of his 49 points in the final two minutes of Saturday’s epic 109-105 win over the Celtics. Full Recap