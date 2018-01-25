Game Preview: Warriors vs. Celtics - 1/27/18

The Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated homestand when they host the Boston Celtics on Saturday night.



Saturday, January 27

5:30 p.m.

Oracle Arena

WATCH: ABC

PREMIERE EAST-WEST MATCHUP

Coming off an exciting 126-113 victory over the Timberwolves, the Warriors will attempt to make it three wins in a row when they host the visiting Boston Celtics on Saturday night. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after the Celtics defeated Golden State 92-88 on November 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Golden State knocked down a season-high 21 three-pointers in their 126-113 home win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night. Full Recap