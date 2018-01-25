Game Preview: Warriors vs. Celtics - 1/27/18

Posted: Jan 25, 2018
Warriors vs. Celtics
Saturday, January 27
5:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: ABC
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN RadioWarriors Radio Network

PREMIERE EAST-WEST MATCHUP
Coming off an exciting 126-113 victory over the Timberwolves, the Warriors will attempt to make it three wins in a row when they host the visiting Boston Celtics on Saturday night. This will be the second and final matchup between the two teams this season, after the Celtics defeated Golden State 92-88 on November 16. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
Golden State knocked down a season-high 21 three-pointers in their 126-113 home win over the Timberwolves on Thursday night. Full Recap

