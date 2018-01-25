Warriors Too Much For Timberwolves

The Warriors rode the hot hand to another victory, beating the visiting Timberwolves 126-113 on Thursday night. Golden State had one of their best shooting games of the season, particularly from long distance, as the Dubs converted 21 three-pointers in the contest to establish a new season-high. Kevin Durant led the Warriors with 28 points and added 11 assists and 10 rebounds to record a triple-double. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson scored 25 points apiece, as the Splash Brothers combined to make 12 treys. With the win, Golden State improves to 39-10.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MIN Points Points Durant - 28 Towns - 31 Curry - 25 Crawford - 21 Thompson - 25 Teague - 17



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 10 Towns - 11 Green - 8 Gibson - 10 Pachulia - 6 Bjelica - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 11 Teague - 7 Curry - 9 Crawford - 5 5 Tied - 3 Towns - 5 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

CHINESE HERITAGE UNIFORMS

If the Warriors looked a bit different on the television broadcast on Thursday, your eyes weren’t deceiving you. The Dubs debuted their Chinese Heritage alternate uniforms against the Timberwolves, which pay tribute to the strong Chinese culture and the prosperity that the Bay Area and the Warriors have enjoyed. The Chinese characters for Warriors are proudly placed on the waistline of the shorts while the chest logo combines the Golden Gate Bridge and Chinese symbolism. The Chinese Heritage uniforms marked the fifth uniform that the Warriors have worn this season, which include the Statement Edition “The Town” uniforms, paying homage to the city of Oakland, the Classic Edition uniforms, resembling those worn by the Warriors in the mid 80’s; and the Warriors Association (white) and Icon (blue) uniforms.

THREE-POINT BARRAGE

The Warriors came into Thursday’s game as the top three-point team in the league in terms of shooting percentage, and they’ll remain that way after their best three-point shooting game of the season. The Dubs made 4-of-6 attempts from beyond the arc in the opening quarter, and would build on that efficiency throughout the rest of the night. They went into halftime having made 10 of their 15 three-point attempts, including a stretch in which they made treys on four consecutive possessions. As it turned out, they’d be even better in the second half.

Someone turned the faucet on... pic.twitter.com/eZBrg7Bz4s — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2018

In the third quarter, Golden State caught fire and would go on to convert 8-of-11 three-point attempts in the frame, including a stretch in which they made treys on four consecutive possessions. That gave them 18 three-pointers heading into the fourth and final quarter, which tied their season-high. Nick Young would set the new season-high with a right corner trey midway through the fourth quarter, and Curry would add the final two of his five three-pointers in the game in the final minutes.

The 21 three-pointers marked the 11th time in franchise history the team has made at least 20 threes in a single game.

CURRY 14K

While Curry ended the night in historic fashion, he began it that way as well. The two-time MVP came into the game needing two points to reach 14,000 for his career, and he took care of that within the opening minute. He became the fifth player in Warriors history to reach the 14k mark--joining Paul Arizin, Rick Barry, Wilt Chamberlain & Chris Mullin.

Congratulations on scoring 14,000 career points @StephenCurry30! pic.twitter.com/Jh10GtulF4 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 26, 2018

ZAZA'S MILESTONE

It was a big night for Zaza Pachulia as well, as Thursday’s game represented the 1,000th regular season game of his career. He became the third Warriors player this season to appear in his 1,000th game, along with Andre Iguodala & David West.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated three-game homestand when they close it out against the visiting Boston Celtics on Saturday.