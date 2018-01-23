Strong Second Half Lifts Dubs Past Knicks

As has been the case so many times this season, the Dubs got it going in the third quarter and rode that momentum to a 123-112 win over the Knicks on Tuesday night at Oracle Arena.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK Points Points Curry - 32 Beasley - 21 Durant - 14 Lee - 20 Pachulia - 13 Kanter - 16



Rebounds Rebounds Curry - 6 Kanter - 9 Green - 5 Lee / Thomas - 5 4 Tied - 4 Hardaway Jr. - 5



Assists Assists Durant - 14 Jack - 6 Curry - 7 Kanter - 5 Green - 6 Hernangomez - 5 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

After struggling for much of the first half, Stephen Curry went off in the third quarter and the Dubs dimed their way through to a victory in the opener of a three-game homestand, their ninth victory of the season in which they trailed by double digits. Curry had 17 of his 32 points in the third, and four other teammates joined him in double figure scoring as the Dubs tallied 40 assists on 46 made baskets.

CURRY TURNS UP

Stephen Curry hit on 8-of-15 from 3-point range, which might just be one of the greatest single-game feats of his career based on how he started the game. Curry knocked down just one of his first six 3-point attempts, but the momentum started to change when he absorbed some contact from New York’s defense and knocked down a trey late in the first half. Curry would score another difficult shot – a reverse layup to ignite a 3-point play – in the final minute of the second quarter as part of an 8-0 run.

It turns out that he was just getting started. With the score tied at 66-66 in the third quarter, Curry scored or assisted on the Dubs’ next 10 points. During that mini-run, the Warriors went ahead and never trailed for the remainder of the game. Curry made seven of his last nine 3-point attempts for his 14th 30-point game of the season.

DURANT DIMING

Known as one of the premiere scorers of this generation, Kevin Durant established a new career-high with 14 assists. But the reigning NBA Finals MVP wasn’t alone in dropping dimes – the Warriors as a team had 40 of them. In fact, five players had at least four assists in the Dubs' second – and the NBA's fourth – 40-assist game of the season.

Before getting ejected in the fourth quarter for receiving his second technical foul, Durant was all over the place. He had all 14 of his points in the first half, including his 100th and 101st 3-pointer of the season – marking the third straight season he’s accomplished that feat. Durant also tallied two steals and blocked two shots, including one during the Dubs’ game-changing sequence in the third quarter.

ZAZA’S HESI

In the first quarter, no Warriors player had more points than Zaza Pachulia. The starting center had six points in the opening frame, and he finished the night shooting 5-for-6 from the floor, including one play that drew one of the top bench reactions of the year.

BENCH KEEPING IT CLOSE

Speaking of the bench, the Dubs once again got solid production from their reserves. David West made all four of his shots in the second quarter on the way to a 12-point night, Shaun Livingston (nine points) made some key buckets when the offense was otherwise stagnant and Kevon Looney (8 points, 4-for-5 shooting) showed his knack for being in the right place at the right time. The Dubs bench outscored that of New York 43-31, and it was because of their performance that the Dubs were able to hang around with several starters struggling in the first half.

NOTES AND NUMBERS

With the win, the Dubs improved to 10-0 this season in games immediately following a loss.

The Warriors out-scored New York 37-26 in the third quarter. On the season, the Dubs have a +255 advantage in the third quarter this season. The next highest third quarter differential belongs to the Nuggets at +154.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will be back in action on Thursday when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a matchup of two of the top three teams in the Western Conference. As a nod to the strong Chinese culture in the Bay Area, the Warriors will sport their new Chinese heritage uniforms for the first time in the game. Find Tickets