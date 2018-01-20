Game Preview: Warriors vs. Knicks - 1/23/18

Nearly two weeks removed from their last home game, the Dubs will be back at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night for this season’s lone visit from the New York Knicks.

HOME SWEET HOME

Nearly two weeks removed from their last home game, the Dubs will be back at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night for this season's lone visit from the New York Knicks. The game, which will be presented by BMW, will be the first of this season's two matchups between the two teams, and the Dubs will be going for their seventh straight win over the Knicks.

LAST TIME OUT

After recovering from a 17-point deficit in the first half, the Warriors led by as many as four points in the fourth quarter before they struggled to get buckets over the final six minutes of a 116-108 loss to the Rockets on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW NYK 37-10 21-25 1st in West 10th in East PTS: 115.8 (1st) PTS: 104.5 (19th) REB: 44.3 (13th) REB: 44.6 (9th) AST: 30.5 (1st) AST: 22.7 (11th)

PROBABLE STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

NYK: Jarrett Jack, Courtney Lee, Lance Thomas, Kristaps Porzingis and Enes Kanter INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Andre Iguodala (left calf contusion) is questionable; Jordan Bell (left ankle inflammation) is out. Team Notes

NYK: Team Notes

TIME TO BOUNCE BACK

Saturday’s loss snapped the Warriors’ 14-game road winning streak, the third longest such streak in NBA history, and tied for the longest road streak in team history. But if recent history is any indicator, the Dubs won’t dwell on the defeat. The Warriors are 9-0 in games following a loss this season. In fact, the Warriors have only lost consecutive games six times since Steve Kerr took over as head coach for the 2014-15 season. Saturday’s defeat was the Dubs’ second of the New Year, and the team has rallied for five and four straight wins following their last two losses, respectively.

TEAM LEADERS GSW NYK PTS: Curry (27.4) PTS: Porzingis (23.5) REB: Green (7.9) REB: Kanter (9.9) AST: Green (7.6) AST: Jack (6.1)

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The Knicks visit the Bay Area on the fifth leg of a season-long seven-game road trip. They won two of their first three games on the trip, including a close one in Utah on Friday night. New York hasn’t won consecutive games in more than a month, but they still have a crack at making the playoffs with a strong second half to the season. Kristaps Porzingis leads the Knicks in scoring with 23.5 points per game and is inching his way toward superstardom. However, he has struggled in his career against the Dubs, averaging 12.0 points on 32.1 percent shooting – his lowest marks against any team – over four games. Tim Hardaway Jr. has also proved to be a legit scoring threat, although he has been on a minutes restriction after recently returning from a leg injury that sidelined him for a month.