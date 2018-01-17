(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)

Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 1/20/18

Posted: Jan 17, 2018
Warriors at Rockets
Saturday, January 20
5:30 p.m.
Toyota Center
WATCH: ABC
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, Warriors Radio Network

GOING FOR THE RECORD
The Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated road trip and set a franchise record when they go for their 15th-straight road win on Saturday against the Rockets. This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between Golden State and Houston, after the two sides split their first two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 68 points in Golden State’s 119-112 win in Chicago on Wednesday night. Full Recap

