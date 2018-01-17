(Noah Graham/NBAE/Getty Images)
Game Preview: Warriors at Rockets - 1/20/18
The Warriors look to set a franchise record with their 15th-straight road win on Saturday against the Rockets.
GOING FOR THE RECORD
The Warriors will attempt to complete an undefeated road trip and set a franchise record when they go for their 15th-straight road win on Saturday against the Rockets. This will be the third and final meeting of the regular season between Golden State and Houston, after the two sides split their first two encounters. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on ABC, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, ESPN Radio, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.
LAST TIME OUT
Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry combined for 68 points in Golden State’s 119-112 win in Chicago on Wednesday night. Full Recap