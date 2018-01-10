Game Preview: Warriors at Bucks - 1/12/18

Winners of five-straight, the Dubs host the visiting Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday night.



Friday, January 12

5 p.m.

BMO Harris Bradley Center

WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors at BucksFriday, January 125 p.m.BMO Harris Bradley CenterWATCH: NBCSBA, ESPNRADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

ON THE ROAD AGAIN

The Dubs have won each of their last 10 games on the road, and they’ll have their work cut out for them if they want to keep that streak alive during a five-game road trip that tips off in Milwaukee on Friday. This will be the first of this season’s two matchups between the Warriors and Bucks, and Dubs swept the season series with Milwaukee last season. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on Friday and fans will be able to catch the game on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN. Additionally, Tim Roye will have the radio call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.