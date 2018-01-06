Warriors Beat Clippers Behind Curry’s Season-High

The Warriors completed an undefeated three-game road trip after defeating the Clippers 121-105 on Saturday. Stephen Curry continued his torrid pace since returning from injury, notching a season-high 45 points in the first three quarters alone. Draymond Green nearly recorded his second-straight triple-double with nine points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, while JaVale McGee, Nick Young and David West all scored in double figures off the bench. With the victory, Golden State improves to 32-8 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAC Points Points Curry - 45 Williams - 23 McGee - 11 Jordan - 15 Young - 11 Wallace - 13



Rebounds Rebounds Green - 12 Jordan - 11 Curry - 6 Harrell - 10 Bell - 6 Reed - 6



Assists Assists Green - 7 Evans - 7 Iguodala - 7 Williams - 3 Bell - 5 Harrell - 3

CARRIED BY CURRY

It’s difficult to encapsulate just how good Stephen Curry has been since returning from an 11-game absence. Saturday’s scintillating performance was perhaps his best yet, taking control of the game in the opening minutes and almost single-handedly putting it out of reach over the subsequent three quarters. He scored 17 points in the first quarter and another 12 in the second, outscoring all of the Clippers’ starters 29-22 in the first half. Curry then carried his hot shooting into the third quarter, where he’d add another 16 points before sitting out the entirety of the fourth frame with the victory well in hand. His 45 points established a season-high and represented the 28th 40-point game of his career (first this season). Additionally, his 15 made free throws (on 16 attempts) established a new career-high.

In the four games since returning from that 11-game absence, Curry has scored 144 points on 77 total field goal attempts.

THREE-POINT DISPARITY

The Warriors were actually outshot by the Clippers in Saturday’s contest, as Los Angeles equaled Golden State’s 39 made baskets on three fewer attempts. The Dubs led by as many as 30 points late in the second half, however, and their comparative three-point success was a big reason why. It’s not as if Golden State was proficient from long distance, as they made only 13 of their 39 three-point attempts as a team. However, they outscored Los Angeles by 30 points from beyond the arc due to the Clippers’ struggles from long range, where they made only 3-of-11 attempts.

Curry led all players in the contest with eight made threes.

WEST COMES UP BIG

Kevin Durant missed his second-straight game with a right calf strain and Klay Thompson struggled to get his shot to fall in the second half. So, with Curry lighting up the scoreboard and Los Angeles throwing multiple bodies at him on every possession, someone else was going to need to step up for Golden State. That someone proved to be David West, who once again was ready when called upon. After sitting out the entirety of the first quarter, West got his first playing time in the second frame, and would go on to score 10 points before halftime.

West was ultra-reliable last season on the way to the first NBA championship of his lengthy career, and amazingly, he’s been even better this season. With Saturday’s 4-of-5 shooting performance, West is now shooting an astounding 63.9 percent from the floor this season.

UP NEXT

Golden State will have to put their 10-game road winning streak on hold as they return home to the Bay Area for two-straight home games, beginning with a matchup with the Denver Nuggets on Klay Thompson Bobblehead Night on Monday.