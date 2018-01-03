Curry Sinks Game-Winner Over Mavericks

Stephen Curry saved his best for last, knocking down the game-winning three-pointer with three seconds remaining in the Warriors’ 125-122 victory over the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Dallas erased a 10-point deficit in the final minutes, but clutch baskets from both of the Splash Brothers ultimately put Golden State over the top. Curry made it 2-for-2 in spectacular performances since returning from an 11-game absence and led all scorers with 32 points, in addition to five rebounds and eight assists. Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson added 25 points apiece, while Draymond Green notched a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds. With the win, the Warriors improve to 30-8 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW DAL Points Points Curry - 32 Matthews - 22 Durant - 25 Powell - 21 Thompson - 25 Barnes - 18



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 12 Nowitzki - 8 Green - 11 Powell - 8 3 Tied - 5 Matthews / Barnes - 5



Assists Assists Curry - 8 Smith Jr. - 8 Durant - 6 Barea - 7 Green / West - 6 Matthews / Barnes - 4

ROAD WARRIORS

Golden State entered Wednesday’s game having won their previous seven road contests, and their victory over the Mavericks clinched another spot in the record books. The Warriors are now the first team in NBA history to post a road winning streak of at least eight games in four consecutive seasons.

3-POINT BARRAGE

The Warriors’ 125 points were the second-most Dallas had allowed in a game this season, and the Dubs needed nearly every one of them thanks to some sharpshooting on the part of the Mavericks. Dallas made 19 of their 42 three-point attempts in the contest, the most treys Golden State has allowed in any game this season. Eight different Mavericks made at least one shot from beyond the arc, including Wesley Matthews, whose seven three-pointers led all players. It wasn’t totally one-sided, though, as the Dubs had their fair share of long range scorers. Golden State accounted for 13 threes in the game, including three from Green. Curry made 6-of-13 attempts from beyond the arc, and none bigger than his final shot of the night.

CLUTCH CURRY

After Klay Thompson gave Golden State a momentary lead with a left-handed lay-in with 24 seconds remaining, Harrison Barnes knotted the score at 122-122 with a layup on the ensuing. That put the ball (and the game) in Curry’s hands, and the two-time MVP did not disappoint. Curry brought the ball up the right side of the length of the court, crossed over behind a Green screen and launched a three-pointer from the top of the arc, which splashed through the net with 3.0 seconds remaining. Dennis Smith Jr.’s desperate heave as time expired never had a chance, and Golden State escaped with a 125-122 victory thanks to Curry’s clutch shot. It marks Curry’s sixth career game-winning shot with under five seconds remaining, and three of those six have come against Dallas.

DURANT CLOSING IN

Kevin Durant came into Wednesday’s game 50 points shy of 20,000 for his career, and he got halfway to that milestone with another 25 points against the Mavericks. Durant won’t have to wait long for another chance to get over the hump, as Golden State plays again on Thursday.

UP NEXT

The Warriors will put their eight-game road winning streak on the line when they travel to Houston to take on the Rockets on Thursday for the back end of a back-to-back.