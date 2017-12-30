Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 12/30/17

The Warriors' final game of 2017 is set for Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against the Memphis Grizzlies.

FAREWELL 2017

Before closing the curtain on 2017 – and oh what a year it has been in Dub Nation – the Dubs will play one last game on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies. The last game of the year will coincide with the finale of a season-long seven-game homestand, and like all weekend home games this season, this matchup will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, the Dubs will sport their popular 'The Town' uniforms as a nod to Oakland. Tickets are still available and fans unable to attend the game can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the action on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Hornets had an answer for every Warriors attempt at a comeback, and the Dubs were left with a 111-100 defeat on Friday night at Oracle Arena. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW MEM 28-8 11-24 1st in West 15th in West PTS: 114.4 (1st) PTS: 97.5 (29th) REB: 45 (7th) REB: 39.6 (29th) AST: 30.3 (1st) AST: 20.5 (28th)

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Saturday’s game will close out the three-game season series between the Dubs and Grizzlies. The teams have split their first two head-to-head matchups, with each team winning on their home floor. Memphis typically plays the Warriors pretty tough, as the Dubs are just 3-3 against the Grizzlies since the start of last season. Stephen Curry had 37 points in this season’s first game against Memphis, and the big question going into Saturday revolves around Curry’s potential return. The two-time MVP has missed the last 11 games while recovering from a sprained right ankle, but Head Coach Steve Kerr has suggested that Curry will indeed play on Saturday.

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Shaun Livingston, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

MEM: Tyreke Evans, Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks, Jarell Martin and Marc Gasol INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) is TBD. Omri Casspi (sprained right ankle) are out. Team Notes

MEM: Mike Conley (left heel) and Chandler Parsons (right knee soreness) are out. JaMychal Green (right knee) and Wayne Selden Jr. (right quad) are questionable. Brandan Wright (left quad) is probable. Team Notes

SPLASH BROTHER'S STREAKING

This just in: Klay Thompson is a pretty decent shooter from the perimeter. OK, not breaking any news there. But Thompson is doing something that’s quite remarkable. Heading into Saturday’s game, he has made at least one 3-pointer in 90 straight regular season games. If he would have had this streak four years ago, it would have been an NBA record. But being that it’s 2017, that streak has been beaten, twice! Thompson’s fellow Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, actually owns the longest such streak at 157 games, breaking what was Kyle Korver’s record in November of 2016. Whether or not Thompson’s streak ever gets close to that, Thompson’s 3-point prowess can’t be denied. Even for his standards, he’s been on point as of late, going 10-for-19 from 3-point range over the last three games.

TEAM LEADERS GSW MEM PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Evans (19.4) REB: Green (7.6) REB: Gasol (8.8) AST: Green (7.7) AST: Evans (4.4)

MEMPHIS SCOUTING REPORT

Memphis enters Saturday’s game with the second fewest wins of any NBA team. The Grizzlies, however, have won two of their last three games, and the one defeat in that stretch was decided on a last-second alley-oop dunk in Phoenix earlier this week. Guard Tyreke Evans has filled in admirably for the injured Mike Conley and leads the team with 19.4 points per game, and Marc Gasol continues to be one of the top big men in the game with averages of 18.6 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. As a team, Memphis is among the league’s lowest scoring teams. However, they are a strong defensive team and there’s no question they’ll be looking to maintain a slower pace against the high-octane Warriors.