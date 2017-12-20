Game Preview: Warriors vs Lakers - 12/22/17

The Warriors welcome the Lakers to Oracle Arena for a Friday night showdown.

YOU AGAIN?

The Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers for the second time this week and the third this season when the two sides meet at Oracle Arena on Friday night. The previous two meetings between the Dubs and Lakers both went into overtime, and both ended with the Warriors on top. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

Klay Thompson went 10-of-12 from the field in the first half, scoring 27 of his 29 points to push the Warriors winning streak to 10 games with a 97-84 victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW LAL 25-6 11-18 2nd in West 11th in West PTS: 116.2 (1st) PTS: 107.1 (10th) REB: 45.2 (5th) REB: 46.6 (3rd) AST: 30.5 (1st) AST: 23.3 (9th)

LAST GAME'S STARTERS

GSW: Quinn Cook, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Jordan Bell and JaVale McGee

LAL: Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma and Andre Bogut INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Draymond Green (right shoulder soreness) is available to play. Andre Iguodala (flu-like symptoms) is probable. Zaza Pachulia (left shoulder soreness) and Shaun Livingston (sore right knee) are questionable. Stephen Curry (sprained right ankle) is out. Team Notes

LAL: Brook Lopez (right ankle sprain) is out. Team Notes

SUSTAINED SUCCESS

Golden State’s victory over the Grizzlies on Wednesday not only marked the Warriors’ 10th-straight win, but also put them alongside some pretty exclusive company. That victory established the fifth consecutive season in which the Warriors have put together a winning streak of 10 games or more, something only three other NBA franchises (San Antonio, Boston and Seattle) have ever accomplished in NBA history. The Dubs have actually had eight separate double-digit win streaks over the last five seasons, and their current one is the 11th in franchise history. With Golden State’s next six games taking place at Oracle Arena – where they’ve lost just once since the beginning of November – they have a good opportunity to extend this streak a bit further.

TEAM LEADERS GSW LAL PTS: Curry (26.3) PTS: Kuzma (17.4) REB: Green (7.2) REB: Nance Jr. (7.1) AST: Green (7.3) AST: Ball (7)

LAKERS SCOUTING REPORT

Neither the Lakers nor Warriors will have to dig very deep to find their scouting reports on each other, as the two sides matched up in Los Angeles earlier this week. That game fell on the same night as Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony, and Golden State somewhat spoiled the celebration with a 116-114 overtime win. The Lakers won their only game since then, a 122-116 victory over the NBA-leading Houston Rockets, which brought their record to 11-18 on the season, three games behind New Orleans for the final playoff spot in the West. Rookie Kyle Kuzma set career-highs with 38 points and seven three-pointers in that win over the Rockets, and he’s been one of the highlights of a stellar rookie class throughout the league. Kuzma pairs with players like Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram to give the Lakers a young, talented core. They’ve taken Golden State to overtime in both earlier encounters this year, and as evidenced by their victory over Houston, Los Angeles has more than enough talent to give any team trouble. It’s always difficult to beat an NBA team twice in the span of five days, so Golden State could have their hands full on Friday night.