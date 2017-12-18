Game Preview: Warriors vs. Grizzlies - 12/20/17

Posted: Dec 18, 2017
Warriors vs. Grizzlies
Wednesday, December 20
7:30 p.m.
Oracle Arena
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 95.7 The Game, Warriors Radio Network

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
The Warriors are set to welcome the Memphis Grizzlies to Oracle Arena Wednesday night in their first of seven-straight home games to wrap up 2017. Wednesay's matchup will be the second of three meetings between the two teams this season, after the Grizzlies prevailed 111-101 in their first encounter in Memphis back on October 21. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific), and fans can watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game, the Warriors Mobile App and the Warriors Radio Network. FIND TICKETS

LAST TIME OUT
Kevin Durant scored 12 of his 36 points in overtime, as the Warriors stretched their winning streak to nine games with a 116-114 victory over the Lakers on Monday. Full Recap

