Durant Leads Dubs to Win Over Hornets

Despite being without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors remained undefeated on their current season-long six-game road trip after defeating the Hornets 101-87 on Wednesday night. Kevin Durant led the way and recorded the ninth triple-double of his career with 35 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. Klay Thompson was an efficient scorer, notching 22 points on 14 shots, while Nick Young added 10 points and two three-pointers off the bench. With the win, Golden State improves to 20-6 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW CHA Points Points Durant - 35 Walker - 24 Thompson - 22 Batum - 15 Young - 10 Howard - 14



Rebounds Rebounds Durant - 11 Zeller - 8 Iguodala - 8 Howard - 7 Bell / Casspi - 5 Walker / Lamb - 6



Assists Assists Durant - 10 Walker - 5 Bell / West - 4 Batum - 4 Thompson / Cook - 3 Zeller / Howard - 2 Photo Gallery | Box Score | Highlights

START TO FINISH

Klay Thompson opened the scoring with a three-pointer, marking his 80th consecutive regular season game with a trey, the fourth-longest three-point streak in NBA history. Charlotte would eventually pull even at 10-10, but a Warriors’ three-pointer on the ensuing possession for good, as Golden State would build a lead as large as 26 points in the first half. The Warriors never trailed at any point in the contest.

DURANT'S BIG NIGHT

In Golden State’s first game without Stephen Curry, the fourth-leading scorer in the NBA, Durant shouldered the load to help fill the void. He got off to a terrific start, scoring 16 points in the first quarter, including a stretch in which he went on a 9-0 run all by himself. It was Durant’s highest-scoring single quarter this season. He’d go into halftime having scored 20 points, and would add another 15 over the final two frames to achieve his season-high in points with 35.

In addition to his scoring high, Durant accounted for 11 rebounds and 10 assists to record his ninth career-triple double, and second with Golden State.

COOK IN THE KITCHEN

While Durant helped fill the scoring void, Quinn Cook filled Curry’s spot in the starting lineup, making the first start of his NBA career. Golden State’s two-way player joined the team in Charlotte earlier in the day, which came to a close with eight points, three rebounds, three assists, two three-pointers and a Warriors victory.

Quinn Cook knocks down his second trey of the night! A post shared by Golden State Warriors (@warriors) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:01pm PST

Jordan Bell also got the second start of his rookie season, starting in place of Draymond Green, who missed the game due to injury.

UP NEXT

Golden State will attempt to complete their first undefeated road trip of at least six games in length in franchise history when they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons on Friday.