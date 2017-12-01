Game Preview: Warriors at Heat - 12/3/17

Posted: Dec 01, 2017
Warriors at Heat
Sunday, December 3
4:00 p.m.
American Airlines Arena
Miami, FL
WATCH: NBCSBA
RADIO: 102.1 FM, Warriors Radio Network

ONWARD DUBS
The Warriors' road trip continues to Miami on Sunday to begin their second of 12 back-to-back games this season. This matchup is the second and final time these teams will face off, with the Dubs defense at the forefront of their last meeting holding off the Heat 97-80. Tipoff is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the action on NBCSBA, or listen to the call on 102.1 FM and the Warriors Radio Network.

