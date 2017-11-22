Warriors Downed By Thunder in OKC

The Warriors proved unable to finish off their four-game road trip on a winning note after falling 108-91 to the Thunder on Wednesday night. Oklahoma City took the lead midway through the opening quarter, built a double-digit advantage before the conclusion of the first half and never looked back. Stephen Curry paced Golden State with 24 points and six assists, while Kevin Durant added 21 points and five rebounds. With the loss, Golden State drops to 13-5 on the season.

TEAM LEADERS GSW OKC Points Points Curry - 24 Westbrook - 34 Durant - 21 Anthony - 22 Casspi - 11 George - 20

Rebounds Rebounds Casspi - 6 Adams - 12 Curry / Durant - 5 George - 11 Thompson / Green - 4 Westbrook - 10

Assists Assists Green / Curry - 6 Westbrook - 9 Young / Durant - 2 Roberson - 4 Thompson - 2 3 Tied - 1

THIRD SCORERS

Oklahoma City and Golden State entered Wednesday’s matchup as the only two teams in the league with three players averaging at least 20 points per game. The Thunder’s star trio of Russell Westbrook, Paul George and Carmelo Anthony held up their end of the bargain on Wednesday, but unfortunately for the Warriors, they could not say the same.

Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant had solid nights, combining for 45 points and six three-pointers on 35 total shot attempts, but Klay Thompson (Golden State’s other 20-point scorer) had a tougher go of it, scoring nine points on 3-of-12 shooting. Meanwhile, Oklahoma City’s trio scored early and often, and would ultimately account for 76 of the Thunder's 108 points (70.4 percent) in the contest. In fact, Golden State had totaled just a single point more than that trio through the first three quarters of action.

TROUBLESOME TURNOVERS



It’s been a common theme throughout practically all of the Warriors’ losses so far this season, and the Dubs’ troublesome turnovers reared their ugly head once again against the Thunder on Wednesday. After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, Golden State committed another 12 in the second for their third-highest turnover total yet on the young season. Not only did the Warriors commit several turnovers, but those errors were compounded by Oklahoma City’s ability to turn those miscues into points. The Thunder scored a total of 34 points off Golden State’s 22 turnovers, the most points off turnovers the Warriors have allowed in a game this season.

FREE THROW MILESTONE

Kevin Durant made both of his two free throw attempts on Wednesday to achieve a career milestone. Those two conversions from the charity stripe made Durant the 34th player in NBA history to hit 5,000 career free throws (5,001) and only the fifth active player to have done so.

CASSPI CONTINUES TO PRODUCE

With Oklahoma City in control throughout the second half, there were opportunities for Golden State’s reserves to see increased playing time, and Omri Casspi took advantage of it in particular. The long time veteran but first-year Warriors scored in double figures for the third time this season with 11 points to go with a team-high six rebounds in 14 minutes.

UP NEXT

After going 2-2 on their now-completed road trip, the Warriors will return to the Bay Area to play their next three games at Oracle Arena. That homestand begins on Friday night when the Dubs host the Chicago Bulls in their only visit to Oracle this season.