Game Preview: Warriors at Thunder - 11/22/17

The Warriors play the final game of their four-game road trip on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.



Wednesday, November 22

5:00 p.m.

Chesapeake Energy Arena

Oklahoma City, OK



WATCH: NBCSBA, ESPN

END OF THE ROAD

Golden State's four-game road trip comes to a close on Wednesday when they travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting two on their home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area and ESPN, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors took control early and despite a late scare, won their second game in as many days in Brooklyn on Sunday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 13-4 2nd in West PTS: 117.9 (1st) REB: 45.9 (8th) AST: 30.2 (1st) OKC 7-9 9th in West PTS: 103.2 (19th) REB: 41.9 (23rd) AST: 21.1 (21st)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

OKC: Russell Westbrook, Andre Roberson, Paul George, Carmelo Anthony and Steven Adams INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) is probable. Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

OKC: None. Team Notes

THE DURANT FACTOR

Kevin Durant is currently listed as probable for Wednesday’s game in Oklahoma City with a left ankle sprain, and if he’s able to play, there’s no doubt it will give the Dubs a major boost. Durant is not only one of the top players in the world, but has displayed a penchant for putting up big point totals against his former team. In the three games Durant played against the Thunder last season (all Warriors’ victories), he scored 39, 40 and 34 points, respectively. If Durant plays on Wednesday and is able to keep that trend going, he could become the first player in NBA history to score at least 30 points in their first four games against their former team. The Warriors have proven they can win without Durant, as they did in Brooklyn on Sunday, but obviously Golden State would love to get the reigning Finals MVP back in tow when they next take the court.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Curry (25.6) REB: Green (7.6) AST: Green (6.6) OKC PTS: George (21.9) REB: Westbrook (8.7) AST: Westbrook (9.7)

OKLAHOMA CITY SCOUTING REPORT

Perhaps no team stole the offseason headlines quite like the Thunder, but so far, that hasn’t translated to on-court success. At 7-9 on the season, Oklahoma City currently sits outside the playoff picture, occupying the ninth spot in the West. They’ve struggled mightily on the road, having lost their last five games away from Chesapeake Energy Arena, but lucky for them, that’s precisely where Wednesday’s matchup takes place. Reigning league MVP Russell Westbrook is averaging close to a triple-double with 20.1 points, 8.7 rebounds and 9.7 assists per game, while offseason additions Paul George and Carmelo Anthony join Westbrook to make Oklahoma City one of only two teams in the NBA with three players averaging at least 20 points per game. The other team? That would be the Warriors. As such, you won’t see much more star power packed onto one court than you will on Wednesday night in Oklahoma City, so sit back, relax and enjoy the fireworks.