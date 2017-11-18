Game Preview: Warriors at Nets - 11/19/17

The Warriors play the back end of a road back-to-back when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.



Sunday, November 19

3:00 p.m.

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, NY



WATCH: NBCSBA

BACK-TO-BACK

Coming off a thrilling comeback victory against the 76ers, the Warriors will play their second road game in as many days when they take on the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday. This will be the first of two matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting one on their home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 102.1 FM and the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

It looked incredibly bleak in the early going, but the Warriors stormed back in a major way in the second half to complete a comeback of epic proportions in a 124-116 road win over the 76ers on Saturday. Full Recap

MATCHUP AT A GLANCE GSW 12-4 2nd in West PTS: 117.5 (1st) REB: 45.1 (9th) AST: 30.7 (1st) BKN 6-9 12th in East PTS: 110.5 (5th) REB: 44.7 (12th) AST: 21.8 (18th)

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

BKN: Spencer Dinwiddie, Allen Crabbe, DeMarre Carroll, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson and Trevor Booker INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Damian Jones is on G League assignment. Team Notes

BKN: D’Angelo Russell (left knee surgery) and Jeremy Lin (ruptured patella tendon, right knee) are out. Team Notes

DON'T COUNT 'EM OUT

The Warriors may be guilty of blowing a few double-digit leads so far this season, but they were on the other end of that on Saturday when they produced one of the more impressive second half comebacks in franchise history against the 76ers. Golden State trailed by 22 points at halftime, matching the largest halftime deficit overcome for a victory in franchise history. It was the Warriors’ fifth 20-point comeback since 2014-15 and fourth double-digit comeback this season. So, if by chance the Dubs get off to a slow start on Sunday, fear not. The Warriors clearly have the talent and wherewithal to overcome a large deficit, although they’d obviously prefer not to have to use it.

TEAM LEADERS GSW PTS: Durant (24.8) REB: Green (7.7) AST: Curry (6.6) BKN PTS: Russell (20.9) REB: Booker (7) AST: Russell (5.7)

BROOKLYN SCOUTING REPORT

It’s been a rough few years in Brooklyn, but the Nets may be starting to turn things around. At 6-9, Brooklyn currently sits in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, a couple games out of playoff position. The Nets score the fifth-most points per game in the league, but possess only the 22nd ranked offensive rating in the NBA. That’s possible because Brooklyn operates at the fastest pace among all teams in the Association, averaging 106.75 possessions per game. The Warriors rank fifth in that category, so clearly both teams involved in Sunday’s matinee aren’t afraid to get out and run. As such, whichever side can make the most of those possessions stands the best chance to win.