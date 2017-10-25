Clutch Treys from Durant, Curry Lead Dubs Past Raptors

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry each knocked down clutch 3-pointers in the final 62 seconds and the Warriors escaped with a 117-112 victory over the Raptors on Wednesday at Oracle Arena. The Dubs, who led by as many as 14 points, went cold in the fourth quarter and saw their lead turn into a five-point deficit with less than two minutes to go. But the Dubs held Toronto scoreless over the final 2:13 of the game, allowing Durant to tie the game with a 3-pointer that was eerily similar to the game-winner in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals in Cleveland, and Curry hit the go-ahead trey on the Dubs’ next possession.

GAME LEADERS GSW TOR Points Curry - 30

Durant - 29

Thompson - 22 DeRozan - 24

Siakam - 20

Lowry- 14

Rebounds Green - 11

Thompson - 8

3 Tied - 4 Poeltl - 14

Wright - 6

3 Tied - 4

Assists Green - 6

Curry/Durant - 5

Thompson/Iguodala - 5 Lowry - 9

DeRozan - 6

Powell - 5

Moments after a six-and-a-half-minute stretch with just one made field goal, the Dubs found themselves down 112-107 with 1:30 left in the fourth quarter. Curry started the comeback by making a layup off the dish from Andre Iguodala. Durant and Curry hit 3-pointers on successive possessions to put the Dubs back in front, and Klay Thompson preserved that lead with a big block on a Kyle Lowry drive. The Dubs recovered the ball after the swat, and Curry found himself at the free throw line to put the game away. The Dubs finished the game on a 10-0 run, with Curry scoring seven of those points.

THE BIG FOUR

On a night in which the Warriors reserves were out-played by those of the Raptors, the Dubs’ four 2017 All-Stars stepped up. Curry had a game-high 30 points, Durant had 29 points, Thompson tallied 22 points and eight rebounds, and Draymond Green stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 11 boards, six assists and two steals. The foursome combined to shoot 33-for-62 from the field, scoring all but 21 of the team’s points.

KLAY'S CHARITABLE CONTRIBUTIONS

On the first night of Klay Thompson’s “Points With Purpose” campaign, he tallied 22 points, raising $22,000 to benefit the victims and communities affected by Northern California wildfires. Thompson, who went 4-of-6 from beyond the arc to extend the NBA’s longest active streak of consecutive games with at least one three-point basket to 59, had 15 of his 22 points in the second quarter and will donate $1,000 for each point he scores through Sunday’s game.

STILL STREAKING

Curry was a perfect 8-for-8 on free throws, and is now 47-for-47 from the charity stripe on the season.

GO WEST

David West shot 4-for-5 from the field, including three baskets in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter before the Dubs went cold.

