Game Preview: Warriors at Mavericks - 10/23/17

The Warriors look to close out their road trip on a high note when they face the Mavericks on Monday.



Monday, October 23

5:30 p.m.

American Airlines Center

Dallas, TX

WATCH: NBCSBA

END OF THE TRIP

Currently 1-1 on their current three-game road trip, the Warriors look to add one more victory to their total when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday. This will be the first of four matchups between the two teams this season, with each side hosting two games on their home floor. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Watch the action on NBC Sports Bay Area, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game on the Warriors Radio Network.

LAST TIME OUT

The Warriors looked like a team playing their second game in less than 24 hours and fell 111-101 to the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday night. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points, Kevin Durant recorded his first double-double of the season with 29 points and 13 rebounds, but Memphis’ team-oriented attack proved too much to overcome as the Grizzlies bench outscored that of Golden State’s by 23 points. Full Recap

HEAD-TO-HEAD LAST SEASON

The Warriors swept the three-game season series with the Mavericks last year, winning by an average of 18.3 points per contest. Overall, they’ve won six in a row over Dallas, and 15 of the last 18 meetings between the two teams.

PROJECTED STARTERS

GSW: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Zaza Pachulia

DAL: Dennis Smith Jr., Wesley Matthews, Dorian Finney-Smith, Harrison Barnes and Dirk Nowitzki INJURY & ROSTER NOTES

GSW: Omri Casspi (left ankle sprain) is probable. Team Notes

DAL: Seth Curry (stress reaction, left tibia) and Josh McRoberts (lower extremity injury) are out. Devin Harris (personal reasons) and Dennis Smith Jr. (left knee effusion) are questionable. Team Notes

DEFENSIVE STRUGGLES

The Warriors have been a top-five defensive team every season since Steve Kerr became Head Coach, but they’ve gotten off to a slow start on that end of the court so far this year. The Dubs have given up at least 120 points against in two of their three games thus far, and their defensive rating of 110.2 points allowed per 100 possessions is third-worst in the NBA. The Mavericks - Golden State’s opponent on Monday – have also struggled defensively, posting a defensive rating of 109.3 through their first three games. Dallas, however, hasn’t fared much better on the offensive end either, where they’re averaging 98.8 points per 100 possessions, which would have ranked dead last in the league last season. The Warriors haven’t played the kind of defense they demand from themselves, but they have a good opportunity to get back on track on Monday.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Curry (29.0)

REB: Durant (8.7)

AST: Green (9.3) DAL

PTS: Barnes (17.3)

REB: Noel (7.3)

AST: Barea (6.0)

DALLAS SCOUTING REPORT

At 0-3, the Mavericks are one of five NBA teams still searching for their first victory of the 2017-18 seasons. Future Hall-of-Famer Dirk Nowitzki is still the unquestioned leader of the team, but Dennis Smith Jr., the Mavericks first round draft pick, offers promise at the point guard position. Former Warrior Harrison Barnes is in his second season with Dallas, and currently leads the Mavs with an average of 17.3 points per game. With both teams coming off a loss, expect both sides to give it all they have on Monday night.