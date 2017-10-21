Warriors Stumble in Memphis

The Warriors looked like a team playing their second game in less than 24 hours and fell 111-101 to the Grizzlies in Memphis on Saturday night. Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points, Kevin Durant recorded his first double-double of the season with 29 points and 13 rebounds, but Memphis’ team-oriented attack proved too much to overcome as the Grizzlies bench outscored that of Golden State’s by 23 points. With the defeat, the Warriors drop to 1-2 on the season.
Back-To-Back
Golden State won in New Orleans on Friday, but proved unable to complete the difficult two-wins-in-two-nights gauntlet after falling to the Grizzlies. The Warriors were 13-4 in the second game of a back-to-back last season.
Bench Contributions
Grizzlies point guard Mike Conley didn’t score in the opening half, and yet Memphis held a lead from the late first quarter on. The difference in the game was the Grizzlies’ bench, who combined for 41 points and six three-pointers. Golden State’s reserved tallied 18 points, but went 0-of-5 from long distance.
More Blocks
After setting a career-high with seven blocks in their win over New Orleans on Friday, Kevin Durant added another three blocks against Memphis on Saturday. He now has 14 blocks on the season, which leads the NBA.
Foul Trouble
Stephen Curry led all scorers with 37 points and six three-pointers, and those numbers could have been even larger if not for the foul trouble he found himself in all night. He picked up his fourth personal foul late in the second half and his fifth with 2:18 remaining in the third quarter. He was the best player on the court for the Warriors on Saturday, but they struggled when he was off of it.
Milestone
Draymond Green made his 400th career regular-season appearance on Saturday, finishing with three points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Up Next
Golden State will play the third and final game of their current road trip in Dallas against the Mavericks on Monday.
Photos: Warriors at Grizzlies - 10/21/17
