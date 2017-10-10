Kevin Durant's Top Finals Moments

Golden State hosts Sacramento in their final game of the preseason on Friday night at Oracle Arena.



Friday, October 13

7:30 p.m.

WATCH: NBC Sports Bay Area

RADIO: 95.7 The Game

This is going to sound crazy, but...

THE 2017-18 NBA REGULAR SEASON STARTS IN ONE WEEK!

Time sure has flown by since the Warriors raised the Larry O’Brien trophy at center court following Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals to win their second NBA championship in a three-year span. That championship will be celebrated on Opening Night, when the Warriors host the Houston Rockets in their first game of the new season on October 17th. But before any banners are raised and rings are dispersed, the Warriors must first finish off their preseason slate. Golden State will host the Sacramento Kings in their final game of the preseason this Friday at 7:30 p.m. at Oracle Arena.

In addition to offering fans their final chance to watch the Warriors tune up before the games start to count, Friday’s exhibition also falls on Kevin Durant Bobblehead Night and the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own limited edition bobblehead of the 2017 Finals MVP.

Since the bobblehead features Durant holding both the Larry O’Brien and Bill Russell Finals MVP trophies, we felt it only fitting to revisit Durant’s astounding performance in that Finals series. Here are the top five memorable moments from Kevin Durant’s 2017 NBA Finals, one for each game there was:

GAME 1: KD SOARS AND SCORES

Durant was the Warriors’ top scorer in every game of The Finals, averaging 35.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists, while shooting 60 of 102 (.588) from the field. This might have been the easiest basket he had in the entire series.

GAME 2: DEFENSE TO OFFENSE

This play was a prime example of the two-way dominance Durant displayed throughout the series. In addition to leading the series in scoring, he also led all players with eight blocks.

GAME 3: THE DAGGER

Just watch it over and over and over again. It never gets old. The biggest shot of Durant’s career, and one of the most iconic shots in NBA Finals history.

GAME 4: BUZZER-BEATER

In a game that didn’t have a lot of Warriors’ highlights, Durant provided one going into halftime, draining a buzzer-beating three-pointer from the top of the arc. In total, Durant made the second-most three-pointers (18) of any Warriors player and had the best three-point percentage (.474) on Golden State in the series.

GAME 5: THE CEREMONY

After accounting for 39 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the Warriors’ championship-clinching Game 5 victory, Durant was named the 2017 Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.