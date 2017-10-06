Champs' China Trip Coming to a Close

Golden State faces the Minnesota Timberwolves for their second and final preseason game in China on Sunday morning at 4:00 a.m. Pacific.



Sunday, October 8

4:00 a.m.

Shanghai, China

WATCH: NBA TV

RADIO: 95.7 The Game

If you managed to stay awake long enough to watch the Warriors’ first preseason game in China (a 111-97 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night/Thursday morning), good on you. That’s true dedication.

That dedication will be put to the test yet again this coming weekend, however, when the Dubs take on the Timberwolves for the second and final time in China on Sunday morning. Tipoff in Shanghai is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. local time, which is 4:00 a.m. Pacific. That’s right, Warriors fans. Start off your lazy Sunday with some Warriors basketball, dark and early. Fans can watch Sunday’s game on NBA TV, or listen to the call on 95.7 The Game.

Following the game, the Warriors will return to the Bay Area, where they’ll have one final game remaining on their preseason schedule before the games really start to count. In the meantime, however, the Dubs are enjoying their time overseas. Check out the videos below to see how they’ve been keeping busy, as well as for a discussion surrounding the recently released GM Survey. In that survey, the General Managers of the NBA predicted the Warriors would win a variety of team and individual awards this upcoming season and ranked Ron Adams as the best assistant coach in the league.