Warriors Conclude Summer League With Victory Over Clippers

The Golden State Warriors finished their Las Vegas Summer League slate on a high note, defeating the Clippers 109-100 on Friday.
Playing without Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell who were inactive, Dylan Ennis came off the bench to put on a show by scoring a game-high 35 points, including eight three-pointers. He accounted for 20 points and five treys in the second quarter alone.
Kevon Looney notched a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, while Damian Jones nearly matched him with 11 points, 10 boards and three blocks.
TEAM LEADERS
GSW
PTS: Ennis (35)
REB: Looney (11)
AST: Allen (5)
LAC
PTS: Johnson (18)
REB: Hicks (6)
AST: Marshall (11)
NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Clippers - 7.14.17
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Tai Webster #19 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Tai Webster #19 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Damian Jones #15 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Kevon Looney #5 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Tai Webster #19 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Damian Jones #15 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Tai Webster #19 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors goes to the basket against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: JaCorey Williams #4 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Joe Rahon #7 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: JaCorey Williams #4 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Noah Allen #18 of the Golden State Warriors goes up for a dunk against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Noah Allen #18 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Bryce Alford #12 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Noah Allen #18 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Noah Allen #18 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Joe Rahon #7 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Dylan Ennis #31 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Joe Rahon #7 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Joe Rahon #7 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images
LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 14: Elgin Cook #8 of the Golden State Warriors handles the ball against the LA Clippers on July 14, 2017 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images