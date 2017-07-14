Warriors Conclude Summer League With Victory Over Clippers

The Golden State Warriors finished their Las Vegas Summer League slate on a high note, defeating the Clippers 109-100 on Friday.

Playing without Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell who were inactive, Dylan Ennis came off the bench to put on a show by scoring a game-high 35 points, including eight three-pointers. He accounted for 20 points and five treys in the second quarter alone.

Kevon Looney notched a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, while Damian Jones nearly matched him with 11 points, 10 boards and three blocks.

TEAM LEADERS GSW

PTS: Ennis (35)

REB: Looney (11)

AST: Allen (5) LAC

PTS: Johnson (18)

REB: Hicks (6)

AST: Marshall (11) Box Score | Highlights