(Garrett Ellwood/NBAE/Getty Images)

Warriors Conclude Summer League With Victory Over Clippers

Dylan Ennis Scores Game-High 35 Points
Posted: Jul 14, 2017

The Golden State Warriors finished their Las Vegas Summer League slate on a high note, defeating the Clippers 109-100 on Friday.

Playing without Patrick McCaw and Jordan Bell who were inactive, Dylan Ennis came off the bench to put on a show by scoring a game-high 35 points, including eight three-pointers. He accounted for 20 points and five treys in the second quarter alone.

Kevon Looney notched a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and two steals, while Damian Jones nearly matched him with 11 points, 10 boards and three blocks.

TEAM LEADERS

GSW
PTS: Ennis (35)
REB: Looney (11)
AST: Allen (5)

LAC
PTS: Johnson (18)
REB: Hicks (6)
AST: Marshall (11)

Box Score | Highlights

NBA Summer League: Warriors vs. Clippers - 7.14.17

July 14, 2017

Ennis Drops 35

Dyan Ennis scores 35 points, grabs seven rebounds and dishes two assists against the Clippers.
Scroll Video up Scroll Video down Scroll Video left Scroll Video right
Ennis Drops 35
Now Playing

Ennis Drops 35

Dyan Ennis scores 35 points, grabs seven rebounds and dishes two assists against the Clippers.
Jul 14, 2017  |  02:08
Jones Block
Now Playing

Jones Block

Damian Jones blocks Isaiah Hicks's layup attempt.
Jul 14, 2017  |  00:20
Ennis For Three
Now Playing

Ennis For Three

Dylan Ennis fakes out his defender and then drains the three pointer.
Jul 14, 2017  |  00:16
Allen Down The Lane
Now Playing

Allen Down The Lane

Noah Allen drives to the hoop and makes the two-point shot with ease.
Jul 14, 2017  |  00:12
Damian Jones Puts It Back
Now Playing

Damian Jones Puts It Back

Damian Jones gets up high for the nasty put-back jam.
Jul 14, 2017  |  00:25
Alford Lays It In
Now Playing

Alford Lays It In

Bryce Alford drives to the rim for the layup.
Jul 14, 2017  |  00:14

Tags
Warriors, 2017 NBA Summer League

